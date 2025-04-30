Texas Taco Week (running through Cinco de Mayo, natch) seems to offer the perfect solution for local foodies who want their carne asada and birria tacos with a side of philanthropy. The week-long celebration matches restaurants and bars with nonprofits to let Fort Worth residents eat, drink, and do good all at the same time. A percentage of the signature item of the restaurant’s choice benefits the restaurant’s designated local charity. This week, Quince (1701 Riverside, Ste 181, 682-385-9073) is donating a generous 20% of all taco sales to Academy 4, a statewide nonprofit that aims to put mentors into fourth-grade classes in two dozen school districts, including Arlington, Azle, Birdville, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, and Fort Worth.

Los Guapos Tacos (2708 W 7th, 817-877-0008) will donate a dollar from every taco sold to the Boys and Girls Clubs, which provide safe after-school care and summer camp opportunities.

Texas Taco week is a project of the National Leadership Foundation, the Texas nonprofit behind the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, a holiday compendium that supports more than two dozen charitable Tarrant County organizations each year. Last year, the event was called Fort Worth Taco Week, but organizers hope that more independent restaurants will partner with worthy charity partners across the state.

The NLF is dedicated to connecting people with nonprofits focused on working with veterans, people who are food- or housing-insecure, youth mentorship, hospice work, animal welfare, and the environment. The idea behind the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is that donors support one of these 26 charities instead of buying their loved one a holiday gift. If you have the means and you’re buying for someone who has more than they need, it’s a total win-win.

Christine Jones, the executive director of the catalog, said that while we’re used to seeing a big ramp up in publicity in the early fall as people begin to consider holiday shopping, the organization saw a need for some year-round friend-raising as well as fundraising.

Jones said restaurateurs agree to offer a special dish or drink and donate a portion of the proceeds to the charity of their choice. Donations and relationships with the nonprofits are managed directly by participating merchants. The NLF kicks in a little PR, including advertising and signage for the signature item. Participating restaurants aren’t out any extra money for advertising, and they’re not beholden to a specific menu, despite the name. Participating eateries just serve what’s normally on the menu and donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity that the owners have selected.

Fifteen restaurants are participating this year, Jones said. “Fort Worth is so generous. Restaurants are showing that they are proud to support a local charity.”

And it’s not just tacos during Taco Week. Heim BBQ (two locations in Fort Worth) will donate $1 for every turkey sandwich purchased to Project 4031, a local version of Make-a-Wish Foundation for critically ill kids –– Project 4031 also wraps around families, providing basic food and shelter needs along with making dreams come true.

Given the state of the current economy, any donation is a significant ask for our local restaurateurs. To spice things up a bit, the NLF is offering a bit of incentive: The restaurant that donates the most money to charity this year wins a custom belt buckle. Jones said last year, the then-Fort Worth Taco Week raised $13,000 for local charities, along with a substantial amount of awareness about the people in town working to make the world a little better.

The best part about this –– besides the food –– is that diners can specifically select a restaurant based on the charity or just go out like they normally would. If you’d prefer your donation to be in the form of a beverage, Paris Coffee Shop (740 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-945-1702) will donate a dollar from every mimosa you buy to the Alzheimer’s Association, dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. And The Local (2800 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth) offers a donation with every Don Julio margarita, shot, Ranch Water, or jalapeno-and-cucumber margarita to Wings of Hope Equine Therapy, which provides equine-assisted therapy to and services for children and adults with physical, mental, or emotional challenges.

Other supporters include The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832), with proceeds benefiting Trinity Collaborative Inc., a consortium of folks who want to clean up the Trinity River and associated parks. Bodega South Main (203 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-224-5148), Fort Redemption (5724 Locke Av, Fort Worth, 817-349-8516), and Wild Salsa (300 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 682-316-3230) are also collecting for Trinity Collaborative.

At press time, some of the restaurants’ menu selections were still TBD. Texas Taco Week runs through Mon, May 5. Details and a full list of participating food and drink partners and the charities they are benefiting can be found at TexasTacoWeek.com.