The political climate around diversity programs has changed in 2025. After winning re-election in November 2024, President Trump quickly moved to shut down federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices. In his first week back in office, he issued orders to end DEI programs in all federal agencies, calling them “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral.”

The national ban on DEI caused intense opposition, with businesses and state governments rushing to adjust. Big retailers, such as Target and Walmart, dropped their diversity programs, only to face boycotts from Black and Latino customers and a drop in sales. However, companies like Costco and Apple have stood by their inclusion efforts. Supporters of these changes say it’s a return to “meritocracy.”

Even Texas lawmakers got involved, passing a law in 2023 to remove DEI programs from public colleges and universities, closing multicultural centers, and ending special graduation ceremonies for minority students.

Fort Worth’s business community is taking a different approach. Local leaders believe supporting minority-owned businesses and building inclusive networks matters for a strong economy. Many small business owners here are underbanked and short on capital. Entrepreneurs often consider keeping businesses afloat with Texas loans, which are high-cost but easy, quick, and available to underserved business owners. Such decisions can save businesses from defaulting and give them another chance.

However, new policies and tariffs make the economy more uncertain. Texas relies on just a few countries for most of its exports, with nearly a third going to Mexico. Local business owners worry that trade issues or funding cuts could further hurt minority-owned shops. Politicians argue over DEI programs, but Fort Worth business owners focus on the problem with DEI to ensure inclusion stays a priority.

DEI Ban Ignites National Debate

Conservatives argue that DEI focuses too much on identity and can be “exclusionary.” They also claim it sometimes goes against the civil rights laws it was supposed to protect. In Texas, officials argue that these programs are “prejudiced” and go against the principle of legal equality.

The White House has instructed the Justice Department and U.S. attorneys to investigate major companies, nonprofits, and universities for any “illicit DEI activities.” As a result, many states and universities, including Texas, have banned public-sector DEI programs. In Texas, lawmakers passed a law in 2023 to remove DEI offices at colleges. For example, the University of Texas at Austin cut support for student groups focused on Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Opponents argue that these centers were vital for minority students, especially at UT-Austin, where only 4.5% of the population is Black. Closing the Black Culture Center was a major setback for campus diversity.

The real-world results are mixed. A commentary from a corporate law forum noted, “Some firms are phasing it out, but others remain committed.” The net effect is a patchwork: employers reassess diversity goals, often out of legal caution, even as community groups step in to fill gaps.

Fort Worth Uniting in Challenging Times

Business and civic leaders put support over politics in Fort Worth. They say the value of diverse suppliers and employees is obvious, even if it’s no longer called “DEI.” Councilmember Gyna Bivens, who also serves as president of the non-profit LEAD , works daily to connect graduates from all backgrounds with job opportunities.

Bivens notes that Fort Worth firms still need the best and brightest talent, regardless of what they call these programs. She runs networking and training events open to all so that minority applicants are not excluded from opportunities.

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

President and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Green-Ford, says the Chamber’s mission has not changed despite the DEI ban. “The ban on DEI has not influenced that,” Green-Ford notes. Right now, only 3% of Texas businesses are Black-owned. The programs, such as mentorship, networking mixers, and advocacy, are open to all entrepreneurs.

The Black Chamber has doubled down on economic inclusion. Its leadership works with minority and non-minority partners to expand Fort Worth’s economic pie. Green-Ford points to collaborations with city officials, banks, direct loan lenders , and larger chambers to secure contracts and loans for small businesses of every color. The goal is stronger neighborhoods, more jobs, and a healthier local economy. Rather than focus on labels, members focus on results.

Hispanic Chamber Builds Community

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has taken a similar tack of inclusive outreach. Mario Valdez, chair of the Hispanic Chamber, agrees that the DEI ban in Washington has created headaches but refuses to be deterred.

The Chamber is a hub of support for local Hispanic entrepreneurs. It helps businesses navigate city regulations, find mentors, and access specialized training programs. Last year, it hosted workshops in both English and Spanish on exporting, e-commerce, and pandemic recovery grants, ensuring that Spanish-speaking owners could compete for city and state contracts.

The recent Northside Posadas, for instance, featured booths selling crafts, food, and services from Hispanic-owned enterprises. The free event drew hundreds of Fort Worth Latino and non-Latino residents and highlighted the lively spirit of North Side neighborhoods. The Chamber extends its reach beyond any single group.

Concrete Progress Amid Political Change

Fort Worth’s minority business leaders remain pragmatic. They continue promoting black-owned, Hispanic-owned, and other diverse businesses based on their merits. Their members point to concrete wins: a South Side barber owner used a city-sponsored microloan to expand his shop, and a Hispanic-owned marketing firm recently won a city contract.

U.S. statistics underline the need for these efforts. Please. Minority entrepreneurs still lag in representation. In 2019, Hispanics comprised 37% of Texas’s workforce but owned just about 31% of its businesses. In Fort Worth, where nearly a third of residents are Hispanic and about 8% are Black, the chambers see these gaps as opportunities.

The message is clear: inclusion drives growth. City officials put that reality over ideology. Fort Worth business leaders quietly advance the same goals DEI once aimed for but under the banner of shared community prosperity. The two points? Diverse talent, equal chance. That’s it.

Read more about the author here.