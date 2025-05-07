PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is bringing the ultimate cowboy sport celebration of American values to Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas, returning to the Metroplex with bull riding’s crown jewel, the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, starting Thu, May 8 with events happening now thru Sun, May 18.

The PBR World Finals are the final stage in any rider’s quest to be crowned World Champion, as they attempt to cement their name in the history books alongside legends like Adriano Moraes, Justin McBride, and J.B. Mauney.

And this season, PBR is upping the ante at the World Finals, set to pay out a historic $3.26 million, making them the richest season-ending event in the organization’s history.

The 2025 PBR World Finals will again feature a three-part format.

Action will begin with Eliminations on May 8-11 and Ride For Redemption on May 14-15, both at the historic Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025). These two stages will shape the 25-rider roster that will compete at the Championship on May 17-18 in nearby Arlington at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, 817-892-4000) where the 2025 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning the coveted gold buckle and $1 million bonus.

The 2025 PBR World Championship battle has been one of the fiercest in the organization’s history.

In a highly competitive season in which 15 different riders won a regular-season event, and it took an average score of 89.77 points to win a round, Dalton Kasel will begin the landmark 2025 PBR World Finals with a mere 126-point lead over No. 2 Brady Fielder, with just 661 points separating the Top 10. Kasel has ridden lights out throughout 2025, winning a PBR-best five Unleash The Beast events and an unrivaled 14 rounds, while recording five 90-point rides and leading the PBR in money won with $353,078. He has gone 33-for-60, covering 55% of his animal athlete opponents.

Including Muleshoe’s Kasel, four Texans will begin the 2025 PBR World Finals ranked inside the world’s Top 10. The homestate hopeful is followed closely by teenage phenom and world No. 3 John Crimber, who resides in Decatur, No. 7 Cort McFadden of Novice, and No. 9 Andrew Alvidrez of Seminole. Looking down the standings, Dallas’ own Austin Richardson will begin his gold buckle journey ranked No. 14.

But the on-dirt action doesn’t end there.

On May 16, inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo returns. During the music-infused event, featuring Kid Rock LIVE in concert, six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, compete head-to-head in bracket-style competition across barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping. The event will feature rodeo’s elite, with the list of competitors holding more than 60 World Championships and 460 National Finals Rodeo qualifications, having eclipsed $104.1 million in career earnings.

Fans will also be brought non-stop programming surrounding the competition, including the Stockyards Stampede Fan Fest from May 8-11 in the Fort Worth Stockyards and Cole Hauser’s Ultimate Tailgate Party from May 16-18 at AT&T Stadium. For a complete schedule of programming, visit https://pbrworldfinals.com/schedule.

Tickets are still available for each of the three phases of the 2025 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast and Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo.

Tickets for Eliminations and Ride For Redemption can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office, online at PBRWorldFinals.com and AXS.com or by phone at (800) 732-1727, while tickets for Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and the PBR World Finals – Championship at AT&T Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased online at PBRWorldFinals.com and SeatGeek.com, or by calling (800) 732-1727.

For the latest news, results, and other promotional information, stay tuned to PBRWorldFinals.com and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.