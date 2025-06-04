Saturday, June 14, 2025

Kick off Father’s Day Weekend with a cookie-making class by The Sweet Spot (@TheSweetSpotFtWorth) at Lockwood Distilling Company (1411 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth). From 3pm to 5pm is a sugar cookie- and grilling-themed class that will send you home with new recipes as well as a take-home box of your freshly made gift. Tickets to Grillin’ and Chillin’ are $65 on Eventbrite.com.

Take your #DadBod to Little Woodrow’s (2833 Morton St, Fort Worth, 737-256-7850) 5pm-8pm for the Belly Flop Contest and compete for “splash, laughs, and epic prizes,” including gift cards in the amounts of $300, $100, and $50 for first, second, and third places, respectively. The top dog also gets a champion belt. Sign up to participate at Linktr.ee/LittleWoodrowsEvents. There is no cost to attend.

The Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555) hosts a special after-hours Father’s Day Cookout 6:30pm-8:30pm. The event includes a tent-covered cookout dinner at the park’s Safari Village, an open bar serving beer and wine, animal meet-and-greets, a giraffe-feeding experience for the whole family, after-hours access to the African Savanna area, and one black rhino adoption package for Dad. Tickets are $85 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3-12), and free for children 2 and younger at FortWorthZoo.org/Fathers-Day-Cookout. Registration closes on Sun, Jun 8.

Looking to take your craft brew-loving Dad on an adventure outside the Fort? From noon to 6pm, there’s the 2025 Craft Beer Walk (111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, @DowntownMcKinney), where he’ll be able to sample craft beers from some of the best brewers in North Texas, including 3 Nations Brewing, Altstadt Brewery, Armor Brewing Company, The Brass Tap, Community Beer Co., Deep Ellum Brewing, Lakewood Brewing Co., Manhattan Project Beer Company, Martin House Brewing, Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., Saint Arnold Brewing, Stone Brewing, Texas Ale Project, Tupps Brewery, Union Bear, and more. Additionally, spirits will be served from Big Machine Distillery, Horse Neck Bourbon, and Lockwood Distilling. Tickets are $42.42 on Eventbrite.com and include a souvenir Craft Beer Walk cup and a map directing you to the 20 tasting stops.

Saturday – Sunday, June 14-15, 2025

Pinstripes (5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, 682-352-0808) hosts its Grill Feast Brunch Buffet for Father’s Day 10am-2pm Sat-Sun, Jun 14-15. Along with its usual favorites on the brunch buffet, Pinstripes will serve baby-back ribs and pesto chicken as well as bottomless Aperol spritzes and mimosas. The cost is $27 for adults, $13 for children 6-12, and free for children under 5. Book your reservation at Pinstripes.com/Fort-Worth/Reservations/. Be sure to make time to play bocce and do some bowling while you’re there.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

At 10am, treat Dad to something truly special at Café Modern inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). Enjoy a delicious family brunch featuring exclusive Father’s Day specials crafted just for the occasion.

Martin House Brewing Co. (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177) is hosting a Father’s Day Boozy Brunch Market noon-5pm with local beer, live music, lawn games, and 25+ vendors from artist Taylor Pendleton’s event company Happily Ever Crafty. Shop from artisans selling art, candles and wax melts, permanent jewelry, seasonal items, soaps, and vintage pieces, plus custom items at a charm and hat bar. As for the brunch part, there will be food trucks, snacks, and sweets available for purchase. The event is all-ages and family-friendly, with free admission.

Silver Star Spirits is hosting a Father’s Day Bash at Trinity River Distillery (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth, 817-841-2837) noon-8pm with entertainment by the Colton Blue & Marcus Welliver Duo, street tacos by Los Azteca, frozen bourbon cocktails by in-house specialist the Bourbon Doctor, and gift vendors like the Rock & Chief Mobile Cigar lounge and Vanguard Cattle Co. There will also be on-site activities like boot shining by Cowboy Nation Boot Repair, live cigar rolling, a We Love Dad photo booth, and more. The first 50 dads get a complimentary handmade cigar. Distillery tours are available at 1pm, 2:30pm, or 4pm for $25 but are free for dads with the code DADFREE when booking at TrinityRiverDistillery.com. Admission is free, but bring lots of foldin’ money.