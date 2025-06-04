Several important productions and exhibits are coming to a close this week, and we’re here for it. There’s also some new stuff on tap. Check it out!

Wednesday – Saturday, June 4-7, 2025

Up since mid-May, A Humble Gift at Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) comes down Saturday. A personal reflection on family and tradition, the exhibit by Fort Worth’s Ariel Davis features narrative and figurative paintings, mural work, and sculpture inspired by a family Christmas tradition of gifting oranges. In a family of modest means, the orange symbolized a rare treat, and giving one to a loved one represented both humility and abundance.

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French Alps, she discovers upon her return to Paris that her husband has been murdered. Soon, she and Peter are giving chase to three of her late husband’s World War II cronies: Tex (James Coburn), Scobie (George Kennedy), and Gideon (Ned Glass), who are after a quarter of a million dollars that the quartet stole while behind enemy lines. But why does Peter keep changing his name? Find out at a 2pm screening of 1963’s Charade as part of My Favorite Films, an ongoing series of romance, humor, suspense, satire, and heroism since 1945, presented in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215). Tickets are $5 (free for Modern members) and are available at the admission desk or TheModern.org/film/charade.

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Tonight is the night to get out to a concert. Besides the Blue October show at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300, Ticketmaster.com, $71+), there’s also Them Dirty Roses at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117, AXS.com, $25+) and The War and Treaty at the Kessler Theater (1230 W Davis St, Dallas, 214-272-8346, Prekindle.com, $31+).

Friday, June 6, 2025

Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) has an exciting summer planned, starting today, when the country’s oldest Black troupe presents The Fall of Heaven. Walter Mosley’s dramatic comedy is set in a realm where “celestial beings navigate the complexities of human existence” with lots of wit, quirkiness, and laughs. Performance times include 8pm Fri, 3pm/8pm Sat, and 3pm Sun now thru Sun, Jun 14. Tickets start at $28 at JubileeTheatre.org. — Anthony Mariani

Saturday, June 7, 2025

The Downtown Arlington Classic Car Show takes place at historic Vandergriff Town Center (200 N Mesquite St, Arlington, @DowntownArlingtonTexas) 9am-3pm. More than 150 cars, ranging from the early 1920s to the late 1970s, will be showcased. You can register your vehicle for $20 on Eventbrite.com, with proceeds going toward the Arlington Police Foundation. Along with the cars, there also will be food trucks, games, and vendors. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit DowntownArlington.org/events/carshow.

Sunday, June 8, 2025

The end is here for two local theatrical productions. Today is your last chance to see Cats and Mad Dog Blues.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical has been at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-2272) since the end of May. It’s one of the longest-running Broadway musicals of all time, and if you haven’t heard of it, you’re probably on the first of your nine lives. Suitable for most audiences, this production promises a “Texas twist.” The final performances are 7:30pm Wed-Thu, 8pm Fri, 2pm Sat-Sun, or 2pm Sun. Tickets start at $49 at Secure.CasaManana.org.

Summer is also when Hip Pocket Theatre (1950 Silver Creek Rd, Fort Worth, 817-246-9775) shines (often in moonglow), and this year is no different. In the Backyard, Sam Shepard’s The Mad Dog Blues has been trailing Kosmo and Yahoodi as they adventure through American mythology since mid-May. Tickets to the final shows, 9pm Fri-Sun, are $25 at HipPocket.org. — Anthony Mariani

Juneteenth

Next weekend, the nonprofit Art Tooth and A Good Man’s Education podcast are combining forces to celebrate the art and culture of Juneteenth as part of the June Art Bus Tour. The guided tour will start and end at Hotel Dryce (3621 Byers Av, Fort Worth, 817-330-9886) 1pm-6pm Sat, Jun 14. Tour guide Dev’n Goodman will take guests to five Black-owned destinations, including Kinfolk House (913 Wallace St, Fort Worth, @KinfolkHouse_FW), the Lenora Rolla Heritage Center (1020 E Humbolt St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6049), the Tubman Gallery (6613 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 682-407-2322), and more. This event is for individuals 21 and older only, as complimentary drinks will be provided throughout the day. Tickets are $30 at ArtTooth.com.

For more upcoming Juneteenth events, see our recent Summertime 2025 special issue at FWWeekly.com and check this column again on Wed, Jun 18.