The Cliburn is partnering with Sundance Square to announce the ultimate crescendo for the 2025 Cliburn Competition: a two-day community celebration of classical music and the rich culture of Fort Worth this weekend. The Cliburn’s public Watch Party for the two final concerts and Awards Ceremony features a public simulcast broadcast in Sundance Square Plaza along with Sundance Square’s monthly First Saturday, which features local market vendors and food trucks. The entire city is invited to participate in this free event, culminating in Mayor Mattie Parker welcoming our 2025 medalists as the newest honorary Fort Worthians, followed by a Van Cliburn-themed fireworks spectacle on Saturday night.

Friday, June 6, 2025

At the Finals Concert Public Watch Party from 6:30pm to 10pm, watch a free simulcast broadcast on our giant LED screen as three of six finalists perform concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop in the neighboring Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). The Sundance Plaza cash bar will be open throughout the event. Plaza seating is free and open to the public; feel free to bring your own chairs. Please note that ice chests and carry-along coolers are not permitted in the Plaza.

Saturday, June 7, 2025

On Saturday afternoon, enjoy the Finals Concert & Awards Watch Party from 2pm to 8pm. Watch a free simulcast broadcast again on our giant LED screen in Sundance Plaza as the second set of three of six finalists perform concertos on Saturday with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop. Then stay for the exciting conclusion in the Plaza, as our new winners are announced and celebrated.

That night, there will be a Winners Celebration + Evening Fireworks from 8pm to 11pm, just after the Awards Ceremony in the Bass Performance Hall, and the Sundance Plaza Party begins! Enjoy live music in the Plaza performed by Havana NRG, and celebrate the 2025 Cliburn medalists, who will be introduced as the newest honorary Fort Worthians by Mayor Mattie Parker, finishing with a Van Cliburn-themed fireworks spectacle.

Thank You

Free to attend and open to the entire city, this event at Sundance Plaza will be filled with our extended Cliburn family. From the 600 volunteers who help make the Competition possible, to our international visitors, press, arts industry professionals, and patrons, we thank you for making this another great year!

For more promotional information, visit Cliburn.org.