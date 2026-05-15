By the time North Texas hits its third straight week of triple-digit temperatures, we’re all thinking the same thing: “We need to get out of here!”

When you’ve got a family, there’s a good chance that you’re less interested in checking destinations off a list and more drawn to opportunities that let you press pause on your usual routines and schedules.

The good news is that DFW Airport gives North Texas travelers direct access to almost every major family destination imaginable. But the hard part is deciding which trip is actually right for you: Disney, a cruise, or an all-inclusive summer escape?

That’s where it can be helpful to work with a local travel specialist, like Dream Big Destinations . We eliminate the need to spend hours doing your own research and vacation planning, building your trip around what matters most to you.

In this guide, we’re walking you through the most popular family vacation options from Fort Worth, helping you narrow down your options.

Walt Disney World Still Delivers the Ultimate Family Vacation

There is a reason Disney is still the gold standard for family trips. We guarantee you’ll get caught up in the atmosphere, even if you swear you’re only going for the kids.

It’s a cliche, but the Disney World parks are truly magical. It’s something you’ll feel the moment you walk down Main Street U.S.A in Magic Kingdom. Regardless of your interest in the Disney company before your trip, you’ll almost certainly leave with matching T-shirts, at least one themed mug, and a personal agreement to Mickey’s “See ya real soon!”

Disney works especially well for families with children between four and twelve, but the parks now offer plenty for older kids and adults, too, from endless food options to nightlife and mindblowing immersive attractions.

Yes, a Disney World trip can become expensive quickly, especially if you’ve got your eye on one of the premium resorts or want to splash out on character dining and park hopper upgrades. But while you could never call Disney “cheap”, you do have the flexibility to make a memorable week without blowing a hole in your wallet. For reference, most families in North Texas spend anywhere from $5,000 to $12,000 for a weeklong Disney vacation, depending on when they’re traveling and what they do once they’re there.

Universal Orlando Has Become the Cooler Older Cousin

Orlando’s Universal Studios used to be the side trip that you’d squeeze into a Disney vacation, but not anymore.

Universal has exploded in popularity over the past few years, especially with older kids and teenagers. This is, in large part, thanks to the three Wizarding World of Harry Potter areas, which remain the headline attraction.

There are now three Universal parks (the new Epic Universe having opened in May last year), and you can comfortably experience most attractions in three or four days if you don’t want to commit to a full week.

Pricing usually lands slightly below Disney, but again, this comes down to your hotel choice and the ticket packages you buy. You can expect to spend around $4,000 to $8,000 for a family vacation at Universal, especially if you avoid the peak summer season.

All-Inclusive Resorts Make Vacation Feel Like an Actual Break

Waking up early to rope-drop rides and spending all day on your feet might not be your idea of a relaxing vacation. If you want your family trip to be a true reset, you’ll probably be more interested in an all-inclusive trip to Mexico ot the Caribbean.

Vacations to Cancun, Riviera Maya, Jamaica, and Punta Cana continue to dominate summer bookings from North Texas, and for good reason. Flights from DFW to these destinations are relatively manageable, and you can lock most costs in upfront.

There’s an incomparable simplicity that comes from booking all-inclusive. You can arrive at your resort knowing that all your meals and drinks are covered, with free activities throughout the day and even supervised clubs to keep your kids busy while you reclaim a bit of peace by the pool.

The convenience factor is particularly hard to beat when you’re traveling with young kids, since you won’t have to spend the week searching for restaurants or worrying about how you’ll get around.

You can expect to pay anything from $4,500 to $10,000 for an all-inclusive vacation from Fort Worth, depending on exactly the kind of trip you go for.

Cruises Continue Winning Over First-Time Families

A cruise has a similar appeal to an all-inclusive vacation, with the added benefit of a hotel that moves with you, so every day offers something different.

Our most popular cruise offerings among Fort Worth travelers include Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston. You can drive south and board the ship, then get into vacation mode straight away, with no flights to catch or maps to navigate.

Cruise lines have invested heavily in family entertainment over the past few years, and modern ships now truly feel like floating resorts, complete with everything from water slides and surf simulators to zip lines, Broadway-style shows, kids’ clubs, arcades, themed dining… the list goes on.

If you want to merge a Disney trip with a cruise, you’ve got the Disney Cruise Line to consider as the premium family option. For a non-Disney experience and more competitive pricing, you’ll want to steer towards Royal Caribbean and Carnival’s offerings. Most family cruises range from $3,500 to $9,000, with the final price being influenced by factors including the cabin type you pick, the cruise length, any excursions you book, and the dates the ship sails.

Why It’s Worth Booking Earlier Than Ever

The demand for summer travel continues to climb, especially for those popular school break periods. The pressure to book early to snag the best deals has pushed more Fort Worth travelers toward professional vacation planning, rather than trying to handle everything themselves online.

At Dream Big Destinations, we’re a go-to resource for many North Texas families because we take care of the details people usually dread, from airport transfers to dining reservations, cruise coordination, and everything in between.

Our support can make all the difference, especially since summer trips now represent major financial investments for families across Fort Worth and beyond.