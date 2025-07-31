We think of our pets as family, so when one of them passes away, the grief is real. In last year’s Creature Comforts edition, “Best Family Members” included just such a loss: “Faithful friend and lover of all people, especially children, Jessie the Cowgirl came to Senior Account Executive Stacey Hammons’ family by a series of very fortunate and well-timed events, and because of her, a network of people came together and have saved more than 200 other dogs since! Jessie crossed the Rainbow Bridge far too soon, leaving a dog-shaped hole in her family’s heart.”

Big Juicy (@FortWorthFamousBigJuicy), an English Bulldog and mascot to philanthropist Eric Love, also died in 2024. A year later and seven months into 2025, life has gone on, as it always does, but now with recent losses.

If you’ve ever been to Studio Eighty (500 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4833) or follow the club on social media, then you know owner Jeff Murtha’s dog, Bentley, who wore adorable outfits and googly-eyed glasses to parties all over North Texas. In June, Jeff made the heartbreaking post that Bentley the bulldog had passed away from heart failure after a two-day stint in the emergency room.

“As all of you know, Bentley was my heart and soul and traveled the world with me. Nothing will replace the joy and love Bentley brought to our lives. This is one of the hardest things I have ever posted. He loved you all and loved dressing up to see people. I know he made our lives better and put a smile on everyone’s face that he met. Not only will he be missed by us but missed by so many of you.”

While most people say “rest in peace,” Jeff hopes instead that his Bent Bent is up there chasing toys, playing with his doggie siblings, and annoying all his friends in heaven until they meet again.

For many years, the Weekly office patio was frequented by a sweet feral cat we all loved. One of our staffers wrangled her and took her in to be TNR’d (trapped, neutered, and released) through the local nonprofit Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, which works tirelessly to help pets and feral cats get low-cost, and sometimes free, sterilization. (Look it up. It really does keep the cat population in check.) Several of us, including neighboring homeowners, attempted to bring her indoors and provide her with a safe and comfortable home, but she was a wild thing, so it was not what she wanted. As for her name, we called her Switchfoot or just “Foot” because she was born with a lame right front paw. The vet at her TNR appointment said it was just a congenital disability and wasn’t causing her any pain. It did, however, make her very recognizable. We’d occasionally receive calls from concerned passersby. “Is that cat OK?” Yes, she is. Or was. As older cats do (we estimated her age to be 12 or 13 when we last saw her), she just disappeared one day. My head is pretty sure she crossed the Rainbow Bridge, but my heart wants to think she finally took the party indoors and is cozying up at a new neighbor’s house. Either way, Foot, you are missed.

Gilbert the Golden Retriever belonged to Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, who were killed in a targeted attack that also took Gilbert’s life. He came from Helping Paws, a nonprofit that trains and places service dogs. Because he was “too friendly” to complete his service-dog training, he embarked on a career as a good boy instead. He was adopted by the Hortman family and became a beloved member of their household. Gilbert was honored alongside the Hortmans at the Minnesota State Capitol, marking the first time an animal lay in state alongside humans in Minnesota.

Known for his roles in Happy Gilmore and the cult classic monster movie Alligator from 1980, Morris the alligator died recently at the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, Colorado, at the estimated age of 80. He was a prominent figure in Hollywood, appearing in films and TV shows from 1975 to 2006. His remains will be preserved through taxidermy to continue “scaring children.” As alligators live to be about 50 years old in the wild and 60-80 years in captivity, it’s safe to say that he lived a long and healthy life. (If you’re reading this thing fresh off the stands on Wednesday, you may still be able to see Alligator for free tonight. Alamo Drafthouse is screening it as part of their Great Bites series at all locations.)

Stacy Lucas died this month after a seven-year battle with cancer. Several months ago, I was going to write a piece about the social group Feral Angels (@The.Feral.Angels), which she started to support local bands and bring fans together at local metal shows. The night we were supposed to meet up, she had to cancel. The cancer was back, and the chemo had gotten the best of her that particular day. We never got to reschedule. Based on her positive attitude and fighting spirit, it was assumed that she would beat this thing. She did not. She left behind a slew of friends and acquaintances, as well as music folks who all loved her and two big dogs that were her life. Instead of a picture with her doggos, I chose Stacy and a duck. To hear her friend Gerrett tell it, “We chased this duck all over the place just so we could kiss it.” While I don’t condone this activity, I certainly understand it. R.I.P. Stacy.

If you’ve lost a pet or a pet lover this year, please email the details to me at Jennifer@FWWeekly.com. I’d love to include you in the online version of this article.