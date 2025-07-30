My boy Benny is an older pup now, so we don’t go out together as often as we used to. Recently, we decided to have some at-home adventures by getting takeout from a couple of spots with dedicated “dog menus.” We spent the day ordering out, then enjoyed our doggie bags in the comfort of our home while watching Animal Planet and contemplating naps. Below are some great spots with either dedicated dog menus or dog-friendly patios for you to sit, stay, or go.

Dedicated Dog Menus

Along the banks of the Trinity River sits Woodshed Smokehouse (3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, 817 877-4545). The large, dog-friendly outdoor patio features a gravel floor, and the kitchen offers tasty food options, including items from the fire pit as well as a variety of tacos. From the Dog & Puppers menu, Benny’s choices were Organic Peanut Butter Bones and, his favorite, the Organic Beef Rib Bone. Woodshed hosts a variety of events and live music, including Katie Robertson playing keys and singing 6pm Thu.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar (241 E I-20, Arlington, 682-276-7300) has a Dog Meals for Your Pup menu and oven-ready TV dinners to go and is a dog-friendly environment. Order a TV dinner for yourself or a dog bowl. Doggy menu items include grilled hamburger patties or chicken accompanied by a nutritious side dish of brown rice. Perfect for a satisfying meal for your pup.

Canines & Coffee

Downtown Arlington’s recently completed dog park, the Doggie Depot (103 S Mesquite St, Ste C, Arlington, @DoggieDepotTX), now hosts a new monthly Canines & Coffee event, where dog lovers and their pups socialize and enjoy the fresh air. The next one is 8am-10am Sat, Aug 16. Pregame there, then check out the Downtown Arlington Farmers Market, which is happening afterward.

The Doggie Depot partner providing the aforementioned java is Inclusion Coffee (101 E Abram St, Ste 110, Arlington, 817-629-2224). This dog-friendly, two-story shop is a welcoming space for co-working, with a conference room for those who need a bit of privacy, and seating near electrical outlets on both floors. Pastries and snacks, such as the yummy picadillo taco, are also available for purchase.

When your pack is on the move and you’re hitting Starbucks — there are 10 in Arlington alone — don’t forget about the Puppuccino pup cups: essentially small servings of whipped cream, often coming in an espresso or sample cup, specifically for dogs. Although Puppuccino sounds like “cappuccino,” it does not actually contain any coffee or caffeine, as these aren’t safe for dogs. You can ask for it by name or just request “some whipped cream in a cup.” While not an official menu item, it’s a popular request, and baristas are typically happy to oblige, often at no additional charge. While it’s popular, it’s not guaranteed at every location, and some stores may require a purchase to get one.

Dog-Friendly Dinner & Drinks

The Near Southside is an excellent area for man’s best friend. The dog-friendly patio and picnic tables outside The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) are perfect for great-weather days. The neighborhood pub serves refreshing local craft beers, cocktails, and wine, along with delicious burgers, pork wings, fried okra. Enjoy brunch at the Lady with your canine companion 11am-3pm Saturdays thru Sundays. And Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817 926-2116), with a full bar and 21 different kinds of burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more, including a great chicken tortilla soup, welcomes dogs on the patio. This Fairmount spot has a great atmosphere, and the entertainment includes live local music on Saturdays starting at 7:30pm, Karaoke Fridays (8pm-midnight), billiards, and your best four-legged friends can tag along.

Near TCU, Mellow Mushroom (3455 Bluebonnet Cir, Fort Worth, 817 207-9677) is a chill dog-friendly spot to hang with Fido. You can also take your pick from a selection of 20 draft beers and handcrafted cocktails here and at the Arlington and McKinney locations.

Arlington is home to the newest Rodeo Goat (333 E Division St, Arlington, 817-898-4628), which opened earlier this month. This new location, along with the one in Fort Worth (2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, 817-877-4628), welcomes dogs at the outdoor tables and offers heaters for cooler weather and fans for when it’s warm. The menu has house-ground burgers and several craft beer options. While there isn’t a dedicated dog menu, the Goat will cook up an unseasoned plain burger patty upon request. Plus, the decor at both spots is epic.