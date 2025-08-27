Is the three-day weekend here yet? I have streaming, shopping, and swimming on my to-do list instead of work now through Monday, then some dancing to watch come Tuesday.

All Weekend

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark (2970 Epic Pl, Grand Prairie, 972-337-3131) is hosting its Epic Waves Pool Party from Friday thru Monday. Wave goodbye to summer and enjoy the last splash of the outdoor Wave Pool. Indoors, there will be nonstop family fun, including activities, live entertainment, dance parties, and a live DJ. Parking is free. Day passes are $39 at EpicWatersGP.com.

Friday, August 29, 2025

Beginning today, Alamo Drafthouse (3220 Town Center Tr, Denton, 940-441-4233) will celebrate the entire A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise. The new 4K remaster collection catches Freddy’s saga on the big screen. Things kick off at 9:30pm with the 1984 original. For more showtimes and dates, visit Drafthouse.com/dfw/show/a-nightmare-on-elm-street.

Saturday, August 30, 2025

This past week marked the final Wednesday market of the season at Cowtown Farmers Market (8901 Clifford St, White Settlement, @Cowtown_Farmers_Market). Now until late spring, the market will be open Saturdays from 8am to noon. This producer-only farmers’ market offers only locally produced foods. They accept SNAP, seasonal vouchers from FMNP/WIC and SFMNP, cash, and cards. To check out the seasonal items on offer and the vendors on-site, follow their social media pages.

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Hoot’s Hall (5220 FM1187, Burleson, 817-563-5583) is hosting a full-day benefit concert called United We Sound: Together for Texas. Featuring Kix Brooks of the country duo Brooks & Dunn, Briana Calhoun, Dirt Road Troubadours, and more, the concert will raise funds for flood relief and reentry programs through Hope on the Inside, the United Cajun Navy — a volunteer-based national nonprofit that provides disaster relief and supplies during and after natural disasters — and the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Doors open at noon, with live music from 3pm to midnight. One-hundred percent of the net proceeds will go to the UCN and KCFRF. All ages are welcome. For the complete lineup and to buy general admission tickets ($52.25), visit Prekindle.com/event/29932-united-we-sound-together-for-texas-burleson.

Monday, September 1, 2025

For those interested in celebrating the true meaning of today’s day off from work, the Tarrant County Central Labor Council AFL-CIO presents Labor Fest 2025 at The Shack at Panther Island (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-335-2491) 11am-3pm. There will be live music, food trucks, face painting, a bounce house, and a kids’ zone. Parking is $10, and admission is free. To RSVP, visit Mobilize.us/s/gS0XCi.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Spectrum Chamber Music Society returns to Stage West today at 6pm for First Tuesdays. They will present Espectro de Tango, the music and dance of the tango. This performance will explore the expressive sensuality of tango music, from its origins in early 20th-century Buenos Aires to the present day, and will feature renowned tango dancers Jairelbhi and George Furlong. Tickets are $20 each and include one drink ticket and some bar snacks. Stage West season ticket holders will receive discounts. For tickets and more information, visit StageWest.org.