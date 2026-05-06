From permanent art collections to cinematic masterpieces (or should we say “monsterpieces”?), there are many Asian-inspired things to see and do in May and beyond. Welcome to Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month!

At Your Leisure

When you have the time, visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160, open daily), home to the renowned Japanese Garden, or the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451, open Tue-Sun), whose permanent collection contains a wealth of amazing Asian art. Read more about both in this week’s Metropolis and Art sections. As the Japanese Garden follows the Japanese practice of Mono no aware, few flowers bloom in this garden outside of spring, so now is a great time to go. Plus, it’s about to be real Texas-y outside. As for the Kimbell, enjoy that cool AC in the great indoors! For more information, including ticket prices and docent tour bookings, go to FWBG.org/gardens/japanese-garden or KimbellArt.org.

Thursday – Sunday, May 8-10, 2026

Asia Times Square, one of the largest Asian markets in Texas, located in Grand Prairie at the border of Arlington (2625 W Pioneer Pkwy, 972-975-5100), is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month via Asian Heritage Fest this weekend. Connect with, learn about, and experience Asian cultures through food and drinks, entertainment, stories, and traditions, plus live music from artists like Vietnamese-American pop stylist PromQueen. This outdoor, family-friendly three-day event is free to attend. On Saturday, there is also a 5K fun run called Race to Replace Hate, a “run for love, community, and compassion!” For details, visit LinkTree.com/asiatimessquare.

Monday, May 11 & Friday, May 29, 2026

Your Texas Rangers are holding their third annual Asian Heritage Night presented by Asia Times Square at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 972-RANGERS). It starts at 7:05pm, when the Rangers play the Kansas City Royals. Theme tickets purchased will include a Year of the Horse limited-edition jersey. Get there early. Sizes are limited. There is also a Japan Heritage Night on Mon, May 11, at 7:05pm when the Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The promotional item that night is a special ballcap. For tickets and jersey info, visit Rangers.com/heritagenights.

Sunday, May 31, 2026

As part of the monthly TohoScope series at Alamo Drafthouse, featuring films from the legendary Yoshimitsu Banno of Toho Studios, the Japanese company that helped define monster movies as we know them today, see Godzilla vs. Hedorah screens at noon at Alamo Los Colinas (320 W Las Colinas Blvd, 214-252-7550) and at 4pm at Alamo Denton (3220 Town Center Tr, 940-441-4233). Tickets are $10.49 at Drafthouse.com. Each Toho screening features a custom menu packed with themed entrees and cocktails, from Blue Fire and Godzilla Punch to Monster Fries and the all-powerful Boneless King Wings. For a review of this film, see our new Reel Worth column, in which we take a closer look at films made in, set in, or shaped by the people and places of North Texas, and let you know where to see them