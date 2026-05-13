On a serene Saturday evening, the sounds of chanting and prayer filled the air at Chùa Hương Đạo Temple as hundreds of venerable monks, worshippers, and visitors from across North Texas gathered to bear witness to the striking culmination of the Vesak celebration: the lighting ceremony of 24,000 candles arranged in the shape of a sacred lotus flower. Vesak is one of the most significant observances in the Buddhist calendar, honoring the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Siddhartha Gautama.

For Buddhists, Vesak is a time of deep reflection, compassion, and peace, exemplifying and honoring the Buddha’s teachings of mindfulness, nonviolence, and liberation from suffering. Vesak is typically held on the first full moon of May, but Chùa Hương Đạo Temple hosted a nine-day celebration, with community peace talks, meditations, prayer services, sacred chanting, an evocative candle lighting ceremony, and a rare opportunity for worshippers to pay respects to the Buddha’s sacred relics, which are venerated within Buddhist traditions as sacred objects of devotion.

United in prayer, reflection, and reverence, attendees gathered in a collective moment of contemplation, blending spiritual devotion, cultural tradition, and community in celebration of peace and compassion. Beneath the glow of thousands of candles, this year’s Vesak celebration carries additional spiritual significance, following the return of the Walk for Peace monks (“ Walk for Peace ,” Feb 18, 2026) from Sri Lanka with the Buddha’s sacred relics and a sapling from the venerated Bodhi Tree, thereby permanently linking Fort Worth to one of Buddhism’s holiest traditions.

This tree is a powerful symbol of awakening and wisdom, believed to be the tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago, making its presence at the temple this year especially meaningful for worshippers.

While the flickering flames of the lotus flower are undeniably impactful, it is important to note that they are more than just a visual display. They are expressions of individual intentions. Each of the 24,000 candles is sponsored by individuals from the local community and around the world, serving as a prayer, a commemoration, or an act of dāna (the Buddhist act of selfless giving). Together, they form a testament to the hopes and dreams of the spirit of humanity. As the Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra said, “These are not merely lights shining in the darkness. They are symbols of hope, compassion, and awakening for our world today.”

This year’s celebration also vividly mirrors the shifting cultural landscape of North Texas. Over the last decade, Asian-American communities across the region have grown and flourished, now representing 6% of Tarrant County’s total population. Temples like Chùa Hương Đạo Temple, rooted in Vietnamese Buddhist tradition, serve as vibrant cultural and spiritual hubs, welcoming visitors from neighboring communities to engage with Buddhist practices. In doing so, Buddhism has become an increasingly visible and practiced faith in North Texas, with temples also functioning as crucial “third spaces” for reflection, community, and cultural exchange. This growing presence is further reflected in the temple’s long-term vision, which includes a planned 14-acre expansion that will add hundreds of stupas and additional sacred spaces for worship, study, and meditation.

As the embers from the candles flickered into the night, the Vesak celebration and the image of the lotus flower left a lasting impression on me. Like the lotus flower rising from the mud and overcoming obstacles, this gathering reminded thoughtful visitors that even in a world of intense friction and political instability, kindness and peace remain possible. As the crowds dispersed, everyone carried the quiet light home within themselves, leaving the sense that even the smallest flame can become a source of change.

With a goal of cultivating moral intention, integrity, and practice, the Chùa Hương Đạo Temple at Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center (4717 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-710-6885) is open daily from 7am to 8pm. Daily activities include Morning Chanting in Pali at 5am Mon-Sun and Evening Chanting in Vietnamese at 7pm Mon-Sat. There are also biweekly Dhamma Talks at 1pm Fri/Sun. All are welcome.