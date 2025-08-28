Sep 1 is a day out of school and a day off work for some. A great way to start your four-day weekend is at the Cowtown Coliseum for Stockyards Championship Rodeo, which is all weekend, so get your ropers on and gussy up for lively horse riding with tickets starting at $26 and going up to $144.

Yes, it’s Labor Day, so if you’re looking for something fun and interesting to do next weekend, then look no further. Fort Worth and environs offer a variety of experiences, from live music and lounging with loved ones to beers and burgers with a lakeside view.

1.) As fall approaches and in hopes of cooler weather, Bowie House (3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 855-683-4092) offers luxury dining and a one-of-a-kind overnight urban retreat. Located near popular landmarks such as the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena, the beautiful space with the decorated bar will host American Idol contestant and Texas singer-songwriter Cate Gartner on Friday.

2.) Join Club Ritzy (201 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-888-3360) on Sun, Aug 31, for fun and excitement with music, delicious food, and good vibes. Age requirements are 25 and up for ladies and 27 and older for gentlemen. There are nearly 20 VIP sections to accommodate any size celebration as well as a private party room. Most sections include bottle service and complimentary champagne. The club kicks off the weekend Friday night with music by Kings of Southern Soul. There’s also an extensive Southern menu featuring hot link sandwiches, wings, catfish, and a pork chop dinner with fries.

3.) Don’t miss the brine time of your life. The Fort Worth Pickle Fest at Eventos Licon (8629 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 832-461-6729) is Monday. Pickled pickle-brined catfish, pickle-brined chicken, pickle pork chops, and every kind of pickled dish you can imagine will be served. Free entry with an early bird RSVP ticket closer to the event. $5-10 at the door starting at noon.

4.) The Labor Day Weekend Party at The Gingerman (5228 N O’Connor Blvd, Ste 126, Irving, 972-607-4227) is always a hoot. The pub features an inviting bar with more than 100 beers on draft and in bottles. The spacious beer garden-style patio will ring with live music by Wooden Nickel 6pm-9pm Sun. Grab a cold beer or enjoy a classic cocktail to go with the pub’s burgers, fried shrimp po’boy, loaded cheese fries, or red-pepper hummus.

5.) About 45 minutes south of Fort Worth, you can sit by the water at Granbury Lake, fish, boat ride, jet ski, or hang out on the public beaches anytime. This weekend’s Granbury Square Festival will include vendors along with the square’s eateries, antique stores, and historical sites. Saturday will see performances by soul singer Zak Webb, country singer-songwriter Dixie Moody, and Southern rock artist Justin Ross and DWR. The festival will start Friday and end on Labor Day (Mon) at 4pm.

6.) The Lakehouse Restaurant & Bar (9307 Boat Club Road, Fort Worth, 817 386-3156) on Eagle Mountain Lake serves more than burgers, brews, and a beautiful lake view. Saturday night, The Halftones will bring the perfect mix of classic rock anthems and the best alternative rock hits from the 1990s and 2000s to the stage. The loaded menu includes Baja tacos, sandwiches, fish and chips, and shrimp or chicken po’boys, along with a kids’ menu, and don’t forget dessert.

7.) With more than 30 brews on tap, Martin House Brewing (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177) will be open noon-10pm on Labor Day. A $20 wristband special from noon to 5pm will cover four pours and a pint glass. Texas singer-songwriter Tara Grace will perform, and Smokin Jays BBQ Tacos food truck will be on-site serving Texas barbecue with bold Mexican flavor.

8.) Truck Yard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936), will open at 11am on Labor Day, serving free tunes, food trucks, and paws-itively good times. (Translation: They are dog-friendly.) Happy hour features $4 draft beers, $5 craft cocktails, and $6 frozen drinks until 7pm. Live music starts at 1pm with country artist Kyle Redd playing songs until 3pm. Country artist Billy Roberts will hit the stage 6pm-9pm. The Truck Yard closes at midnight.