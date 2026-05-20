After being in business for nearly 50 years (around 48 to be exact), the time has come for J&J’s Oyster Bar (612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792) to close. We’re sad to see it go, but we will always have warm memories of cold beer, hot chili, and long chats with the husband-and-wife ownership team of Jim and Cathy Schusler.

One Sunday not long ago, word began to spread among local foodies that “JJ’s,” as it’s lovingly known, was planning to close. Confirmation came, as it commonly does these days, with a social post from the establishment’s Facebook page. To date, 463 people have liked the post, 200 have commented, and 143 have shared it. The place is no doubt loved by the community.

“J&J’s will be closing at the end of May. We appreciate the support we have received from our customers. Please come visit us!”

And visit them we did. Well, to be honest, with its proximity to the Weekly offices, a few of us staffers consider it our favorite third place. It’s right across the street from a Starbucks, so close that it’s their internet we pirate. Alas, Seattle’s finest has no beer. (If you don’t know what a “third place” is, read “Third Places,” Jun 26, 2024, at FWWeekly.com.) Long story short, we’re frequent flyers.

On our very next visit, the place was packed, more so than usual. So many people are asking about taking home momentos that the manager, Kristi, is taking bids in a de facto on-phone auction. I had my eye on the Coors “chill” neon sign with the crawfish on it, but last I checked, the current rate is over $200, so it is not in the cards for me. Sigh. Perhaps a painted rock, since there are many around the property. As for the iconic bull sculpture out front, look for it at a Fred’s near you. We’ll post about it on our social media once it officially lands.

My latest visit turned into an impromptu lunch with Jim. While I nibbled at my po’ boy, he talked about the Steelers and making some wooden car toys for an area nonprofit, and as he gazed out at the patio and the workmen trimming the palm trees, he told me he was donating them back to the tree folks he had purchased them from. They will live long elsewhere after the property is razed. Because that is what is happening: The new owners are tearing down the old brick building, the former Taco Bell space, and building something new there.

With every other media outlet already covering the closure, we decided the thing to do was write about our favorite foods there, encourage people to dine there one last time, and let Jim tell the community whatever the hell he wants.

“You should write a love letter to Fort Worth!” I said.

“Yes, a letter to the city!” he replied.

After clarifying that I didn’t mean he should complain about the potholes to the mayor’s office, which would be right up Jim’s alley, but rather a goodbye letter to the community, he still thought it was a good idea.

Letter from Jim Schusler

In the end, what Jim sent us was a glowing thank-you to his staff.

“Being in this business for nearly 50 years is no accident,” he wrote. “It comes from being blessed with good, honest, dedicated employees who show up and enjoy our customers. I have also been blessed with a manager who has been with me for more than 25 of those years. Our staff knows every customer by name and what they like to eat and drink. Our customers have shown our staff their appreciation with good tips and kind words. At the closing of both the Hideaway and the Blues Bar, every employee successfully moved on because they were good, honest, hard workers. Now, as I close the Oyster Bar, I wish each of my trusted employees the best in their future opportunities.”

You and the staff will be missed, Jim.

This summer won’t be the same without J&J’s and one of my favorite summer dishes, their shrimp salad, and the obvious choice of oysters and all the yummy topping choices (#TheWorldIsYourOyster). Here are eight more items we’ll also miss.

These Are a Few of Our Favorite Things

1.) Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger

It may seem strange to order a cheeseburger at a seafood place, but our brand ambassador, Clint, will tell you that J&J’s cheeseburger with “everything but lettuce” is the best. That’s not surprising to me. Seafood is such a polarizing cuisine that many times, there’s someone at the party who doesn’t care for it. The best places always have other options available to keep the “plus one” folks happy.

2.) Crawfish Sausage & Gumbo

That amazing sausage you see on the po’ boy menu, the Jim’s Special that comes with not just fries but also a dipping portion of their famous gumbo, is a product of Jim’s imagination. He knew what he wanted and reached out to his meat distributor to make a special sausage just for J&J’s. Get it while you can, folks!

3.) Deep Fried Love

Whether it’s the fried mushrooms, simple French fries, or chicken strips, you can tell when a restaurant isn’t handling grease properly. These guys have always fried everything to just the right temperature and with consistent flavor, which means their cooks take pride in what they serve. The fried okra is the best there — or anywhere else, for that matter.

4.) Mango Madness

For grilled plates, I tend to stick to chicken and shrimp, which come with grilled squash and zucchini, plus a pilaf-style rice. Along with the other seasoning styles available for the oysters, you can add on to your grilled meats as well. Cajun chicken is a good combo, but the best topper is the spicy mango salsa.

5.) Me and My RC

Being from the Midwest originally — hey, I got here as quick as I could — I appreciate RC Cola as a brand in its own right, not a step down from Coke or Pepsi. As a diabetic, I order soda only if there is a diet or zero option available. J&J’s always had DP, Diet DP, and RC, plus really clean heads and therefore refreshing soft drinks. The bar recently added Diet RC, and it’s the bomb. Sometimes, it’s the little things that count.

6.) Oh, Balls!

Two of my favorite things from the appetizer menu are the boudin balls and the crabcakes, which you can also order as an entree. Typically, the balls are fried, and the cakes are grilled, but once when the grill was down, J&J’s fried the crabcakes for me. Boy, they were good! (Speaking of balls, calf fries are also available if you dare.)

7.) Seasonal Offerings

While I’m not a fan of eating crawfish — specifically, I don’t like ripping off their little faces — I do really love the other seasonal offering at J&J’s. Once the weather is warm, they bring back their mayo-based shrimp salad. When it’s cold outside, it’s time for housemade brisket chili topped with cheese and jalapenos. Even the desserts toggle between Key lime pie and pumpkin cheesecake. Yum!

8.) Shrimp Brochette

As is typical, big ol’ shrimp are stuffed with cheese and jalapeños, then wrapped in bacon and served on a skewer. It’s an entree item, so the grilled veggies and rice come with it. It’s my absolute favorite thing at J&J’s.