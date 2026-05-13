Thai Breaker

We have great movie coverage on a regular basis, led by national award-winning film critic Kristian Lin. However, when this sparkling flick opened at Christmastime, I fear that my esteemed colleague may have been channeling his inner Grinch. With summer almost here, and people still inexplicably wanting to immigrate to the hot mess that is the 250-year-old U.S. of A., I propose that you give this little slice of Americana another chance. At least crank up “America” by Neil Diamond on your way out to #DinnerAndAMovie.

After you read two different cinematic opinions, stick around for some dining recommendations inspired by the Thai restaurant in Song Sung Blue and the grief-stricken owner who gave Mike Sardina a second chance at a new musical life by letting him run their karaoke night. But first, the film.

He Said

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson portray Mike and Claire Sardina, the real-life married couple who endured personal tragedies to become a celebrated Neil Diamond tribute band in Milwaukee in the 1990s. Unfortunately, writer-director Craig Brewer reduces their story to inspirational pablum, though he does pick up what makes ordinary people take up careers as cover-band musicians and celebrity impersonators. Jackman and Hudson perform Diamond’s songs to a listenable level but no more, and Jackman does well as a reformed alcoholic who’s reluctant to perform “Sweet Caroline” because the song is overexposed. Even if you are a Diamond fan, this thing never quite catches dramatic fire. — Kristian Lin

She Said

Did you know that Eddie Vedder is a huge Neil Diamond fan? So much so that he sought out the subjects of this film, Neil Diamond tribute duo Lightning & Thunder, to be the opener when Pearl Jam played Milwaukee during their rise to stardom. Grunge covers might have darkened the mood, so the soundtrack is all Neil all the time, and since spoilers are kind of our thing, I’ll let you in on one: The title gives it away. Song. Sung. Blue. Neil Diamond is all emotion, so the inspirational pablum is unavoidable, especially considering the facts about the real people: a husband battling alcoholism and heart trouble and a wife spiraling out of control after losing a limb in a freak accident. I’d be a little emotional, too. — Elaine Wilder

Thai Breaker

Like that? I love a good pun, and I’m not afraid to get cheesy. Maybe that’s why I liked this movie so much. What’s undeniable is the help and support the Scardinas received from their friends at a family-owned Thai restaurant in Milwaukee. The place commonly thought to be the now-shuttered Thai Lotus was known for its karaoke nights. In honor of that, here are some local businesses with Asian food, karaoke nights, or both.

Not unlike our high-quality film coverage, the Weekly also has a stellar eats-and-drinks team. Not being a critic myself — I’m just your friendly #CalendarGirl — I thought we’d revisit some of the charming Asian places we’ve reviewed.

We really enjoyed Yoichi Omakase and Handroll Bar (711 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-326-1994) when we reviewed it last year (“Into the Night Market,” Nov 19, 2025). We tried some of everything, but we also mention an interesting option in which adventurous diners can put themselves into the hands of the creators to enjoy omakase, a chef’s choice of the season’s best, for $85. On the affordable side, we found the handroll portions to be generous and attractively priced.

On another trip to the Near Southside, we tried Ichiro Izakaya (401 Bryan Av, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 682-224-0226). Grilling small-plate Japanese cuisine where Black Cat Pizza once slung pies, Ichiro has a menu that’s engaging, plentiful, and appealing to nearly every palate (“Japanese Grill,” Aug 27, 2025).

That same month, we let our readers know that MK’s Sushi (901 Fair Dr, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-306-0003) is “Still Rollin’ ” (Aug 13, 2025). One fave was the Romance Roll from the Chef’s Special menu that includes several rolls under $20. It disappeared from the plate in a matter of minutes. “The white tuna and red snapper came across as pleasantly salty, kicked up by some tuna and salmon topping, avocado, lemon juice, caviar, and four ‘flavorful’ sauces, and indeed they were — piquant and the tiniest bit sweet.”

At a new place called Fire Pot (5760 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth,682-385-9299), another Weekly scribe and her husband tried a couple hot pot broth bases: the mushroom and the spicy Korean (“Some Like It Hot Pot,” Sep 17, 2025). There are six broth bases to choose from, but, luckily, you don’t really have to choose. Try the all-you-can-eat dinner for $31.99.

For more suggestions, see “In Our Feelings Over H Mart” from last week’s inaugural Asian-American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month special issue at FWWeekly.com, which features the newest dining options at the much-anticipated, shiny, new shopping center in Haltom City.

As for Asian restaurants with karaoke, the most popular choices in the area include Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar (2905 N Beach St, Haltom City, 682-841-1116), Chi Chi Korean Gaming Bar & Karaoke (3044 Old Denton Rd, Ste 131, Carrollton, 972-245-1004), and K-Pop Jam Karaoke (2527 Royal Ln, Ste 130, Dallas, 214-238-0145). These places offer a mix of authentic dining, full bars, and private singing rooms, catering to both casual meals and lively entertainment experiences.

There’s also a karaoke night at Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-968-7397) on Tuesdays from 7pm to 10pm. While it’s not an Asian restaurant, there are two yummy Asian-inspired menu options. For $25, the Crunchy Tuna Bowl has broccolini, edamame, carrots, mushrooms, brown rice, avocado, and miso garlic sauce, and the Spicy Shrimp Bowl includes all of the above, plus jalapeño and Korean barbecue sauce instead of miso.