Below are some local and national resources for your consideration. Along with astrology, you’ll find services near you in The Local List, plus national options as well. Welcome to the Bulletin Board.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): In some Buddhist mandalas, the outer circle depicts a wall of fire. It marks the boundary between the chaotic external world and the sacred space within. For seekers and devotees, it’s a symbol of the transformation they must undergo to commune with deeper truths. I think you’re ready to create or bolster your own flame wall, Aries. What is non-negotiable for your peace, your creativity, your worth? Who or what belongs in your inner circle? And what must stay outside? Be clear about the boundaries you need to be your authentic self.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20): Centuries ago, builders in Venice, Italy, drove countless wooden pilings deep into the waterlogged mud of the lagoon to create a stable base for future structures. These timber foundations were essential because the soil was too weak to support stone buildings directly. Eventually, the wood absorbed minerals from the surrounding muddy water and became exceptionally hard and durable: capable of supporting heavy buildings. Taurus, you may soon glimpse how something you’ve built your life upon—a value, a relationship, or a daily ritual—is more enduring than you imagined. Its power is in its rootedness, its long conversation with the invisible. My advice: Trust what once seemed soft but has become solid. Thank life for blessing you with its secret alchemy.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20): In Inuit myth, Sedna is the goddess who lives at the bottom of the sea and oversees all marine life. If humans harm nature or neglect spiritual truths, Sedna may stop allowing them to catch sea creatures for food, leading to starvation. Then shamans from the world above must swim down to sing her songs and comb her long black hair. If they win her favor, she restores balance. I propose that you take direction from this myth, Gemini. Some neglected beauty and wisdom in your emotional depths is asking for your attention. What part of you needs reverence, tenderness, and ceremonial care?

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22): In ancient Rome, the lararium was a home altar. It wasn’t used for momentous appeals to the heavyweight deities like Jupiter, Venus, Apollo, Juno, and Mars. Instead, it was there that people performed daily rituals, seeking prosperity, protection, and health from their ancestors and minor household gods. I think now is a fine time to create your own version of a lararium, Cancerian. How could you fortify your home base to make it more nurturing and uplifting? What rituals and playful ceremonies might you do to generate everyday blessings?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22): In Persian miniature painting, entire epics are compressed into exquisite images the size of a hand. Each creation contains worlds within worlds, myths tucked into detail. I suggest you draw inspiration from this approach, Leo. Rather than imagining your life as a grand performance, play with the theme of sacred compression. Be alert for seemingly transitory moments that carry enormous weight. Proceed on the assumption that a brief phrase or lucky accident may spark sweet changes. What might it look like to condense your full glory into small gifts that people can readily use?

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): In Andean cosmology, the condor and the hummingbird are both sacred messengers. One soars majestically at high altitudes, a symbolic bridge between the earth and heaven. The other moves with supple efficiency and detailed precision, an icon of resilience and high energy. Let’s make these birds your spirit creatures for the coming months. Your challenging but feasible assignment is to both see the big picture and attend skillfully to the intimate details.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22): In the ancient Greek myth of Psyche, one of her trials is to gather golden wool from violent rams. She succeeds by waiting until the torrid heat of midday passes, and the rams are resting in the cool shade. She safely collects the wool from bushes and branches without confronting the rams directly. Let this be a lesson, Libra. To succeed at your challenges, rely on strategy rather than confrontation. It’s true that what you want may feel blocked by difficult energies, like chaotic schedules, reactive people, or tangled decisions. But don’t act impulsively. Wait. Listen. Watch. Openings will happen when the noise settles and others tire themselves out. You don’t need to overpower. You just need to time your grace. Golden wool is waiting, but it can’t be taken by force.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): In 1911, two teams tried to become the first humans to reach the South Pole. Roald Amundsen’s group succeeded, but Robert Falcon Scott’s did not. Why? Amundsen had studied with Indigenous people who were familiar with frigid environments. He adopted their clothing choices (fur and layering), their travel techniques (dogsledding), and their measured, deliberate pacing, including lots of rest. Scott exhausted himself and his people with inconsistent bursts of intense effort and stubbornly inept British strategies. Take your cues from Amundsen, dear Scorpio. Get advice from real experts. Pace yourself; don’t sprint. Be consistent rather than melodramatic. Opt for discipline instead of heroics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A lighthouse isn’t concerned with whether ships are watching it from a distance. It simply shines forth its strong beams, no questions asked. It rotates, pulses, and moves through its cycles because that’s its natural task. Its purpose is steady illumination, not recognition. In the coming weeks, Sagittarius, I ask you and encourage you to be like a lighthouse. Be loyal to your own gleam. Do what you do best because it pleases you. The ones who need your signal will find you. You don’t have to chase them across the waves.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): In 1885, Sarah E. Goode became the fourth African American woman to be granted a U.S. patent. Her invention was ingenious: a folding cabinet bed that could be transformed into a roll-top desk. It appealed to people who lived in small apartments and needed to save space. I believe you’re primed and ready for a similar advance in practical resourcefulness, Capricorn. You may be able to combine two seemingly unrelated needs into one brilliant solution— turning space, time, or resources into something more graceful and useful. Let your mind play with hybrid inventions and unlikely pairings.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18): I expect you will be knowledgeable and smart during the coming weeks, Aquarius. But I hope you will also be wise and savvy. I hope you will wrestle vigorously with the truth so you can express it in practical and timely ways. You must be ingenious as you figure out the precise ways to translate your intelligence into specifically right actions. So for example: You may feel compelled to be authentic in a situation where you have been reticent, or to share a vision that has been growing quietly. Don’t stay silent, but also: Don’t blurt. Articulate your reality checks with elegance and discernment. The right message delivered at the wrong moment could make a mess, whereas that same message will be a blessing if offered at the exact turning point.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20): Liubai is a Chinese term that means “to leave blank.” In traditional ink painting, it referred to the portions of the canvas the artist chose not to fill in. Those unpainted areas were not considered empty. They carried emotional weight, inviting the eye to rest and the mind to wander. I believe your near future could benefit from this idea, Pisces. Don’t feel you have to spell everything out or tie up each thread. It may be important *not* to explain and reveal some things. What’s left unsaid, incomplete, or open-ended may bring you more gifts than constant effort. Let a little stillness accompany whatever you’re creating

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES: For more horoscopes by Rob Brezsny, go to FreeWillAstrology.com.

THE LOCAL LIST

AUTO MECHANIC // Are You Road-Trip Ready? With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. Visit CowtownRover.com today.

BAIL BONDS // Ronnie D. Long: Immediate Jail Release 24-Hour Service. City, County, State, and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from the Courts at 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or visit RonnieDLongBailBonds.com .

GED PREP // Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs designed to help you prepare for and earn your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant County residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment provides the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers an intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866 or emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org , or visiting GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

FOUNDATION SOLUTIONS // OLSHAN: Your trusted foundation repair experts since 1933. Foundation repair. Crawl space recovery. Basement waterproofing. Water management and more. Free evaluation. Limited time up to $250 off foundation repair. Call Olshan today at 1-855-824-7345.

HAVE FAITH // Celebration Community Church: Located at 908 Pennsylvania Ave in Fort Worth (817-335-3222), Celebration has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube! ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 )

HAVE FAITH // Potter’s House: Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

HEALTH & WELLNESS // Planned Parenthood: We’re not going anywhere. PPGreaterTX.org

METAPHYSICAL // Higher Purpose Emporium: Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, FWTX, 682-207-5351). For more info, visit HigherPurposeEmporium.com .

WANT IN THE WEEKLY? Do you have thoughts and feelings, or questions, comments, or concerns about something you read in the Weekly? Please email Question@fwweekly.com . Do you have an upcoming event or something you need to get the word out about? For potential coverage in our listing sections, or info on press release publishing, email the details to Marketing@fwweekly.com .

NATIONWIDE

BOOK PUBLISHING // Dorrance: Get published! Dorrance Publishing, trusted by authors since 1920, is accepting submissions. Book manuscripts are currently being reviewed. Comprehensive services include consultation, production, promotion, and distribution. Call 1-866-256-0940 or visit our website for your free author’s guide and become a published author. More at DorranceInfo.com/ftworth .

CELLULAR // Consumer Cellular: We offer the same reliable, nationwide coverage as the largest carriers. No long-term contract, no hidden fees, and activation is free. All plans feature unlimited talk and text, starting at just $20/month. For more information, call 1-833-926-4234.

DENTAL INSURANCE // Physicians Mutual Insurance Company: Coverage for 400-plus procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! Call 1-888-361-7095 today or visit www.dental50plus.com/fortworth and use code #6258.

FOOD STUFF // Omaha Steaks: When you want the best, you want Omaha Steaks! 100% guaranteed and delivered to your door! Our All-Time Grill Faves comes with 8 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers ONLY $99.99. Mention code 76946ENT when you visit OmahaSteaks.com/OneBite2263 or call 1-888-703-0342 today.

HVAC // American Residential Heating & Cooling: As temps outside start to climb, the season for savings is now. $49 cooling or heating system tune-up. Save up to $2000 on a new heating and cooling system (restrictions apply.) FREE estimates. Many payment options are available, including licensed and insured professionals. Call 1-877-447-0546 today.

INSTANT SHADE // SunSetter: America’s Number One Awning! Instant shade at the touch of a button. Transform your deck or patio into an outdoor oasis, with up to a 10-year limited warranty. Call 1-855-628-7701 now and SAVE $350 today.

LIFE INSURANCE // Physicians Life Insurance Company: Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay for the funeral and other final expenses. Call 844-782-2870 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ftworth .

REAL ESTATE // LIZ BUYS HOUSES: We Buy Houses for Cash AS IS! No repairs. No fuss. Any condition. A simple three-step process: Call, receive a cash offer, and get paid. Get your fair cash offer today by calling Liz Buys Houses: 1-877-509-9772.

TIMESHARE CANCELLATIONS // Wesley Financial Group: Are you stuck with a timeshare? Wesley Financial Group, the Timeshare Cancellation Experts, has over 450 positive reviews and has successfully canceled over $50 million in timeshare debt and fees. Get free consultation, a free info package, and learn how to get rid of your timeshare today. Call 844-511-2581.

WINDOWS // Window Nation: Need new windows? We have a special money-saving offer: zero down, zero payments, zero interest for two years, and buy two windows and get two free! The offer is valid for select models. Labor not included. Other restrictions apply. Call Window Nation today at 877-919-0521!