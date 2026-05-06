Promotional Feature

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals is bull riding’s crown jewel: the best athletes on the baddest bulls making the biggest money. Following a grueling regular season, PBR World Finals welcomes the tour’s most dedicated and proven bull riders to the Lone Star State for eight epic days of man-vs-beast showdowns with one shared goal: being named a PBR World Champion.

With PBR offering a historic, tour-record $3.3 million purse in earnings, the sport’s crown jewel serves as the richest season-ending event in the organization’s history, featuring a $1 million bonus for the World Champion and $500,000 payout to the event winner.

The world’s top-ranked bull riders and bovine athletes are set to invade North Texas as Fort Worth hosts the PBR World Finals 2026: Unleash The Beast. This two-week celebration of Western sports runs from May 7 to May 17, featuring two separate four-day weekends of competition.

The action will begin at the historic Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025), with the first four nights of action taking place Thu, May 7 to Sun, May 10 in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

When the second weekend of electricity rolls around, riders, bulls, and fans alike will shift gears to Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) from Thu, May 14 to Sun, May 17, where the 2026 PBR World Champion will be crowned.

This season’s gold buckle race approaches North Texas as one of the most ferocious battles in PBR history, with 15 different riders set to enter Cowtown Coliseum within 585 UTB points of tour leader No. 1 John Crimber, who, alongside No. 2 Brady Fielder, paced the pack with a tour-high 28 qualified rides this season. Fielder trails Crimber by 169.5 points. During an insanely competitive season in which 11 different riders earned an event title throughout the regular season landscape, 40 of the 45 qualifiers have a mathematical chance of winning the world title.

Fans can also enjoy non-stop programming, including the Ariat 3K/5K Boot Trot, Bill Pickett Rodeo activations, Cowboy Church, the Mini Bulls, the PBR World Finals Charity Golf Tournament, and UBF Midnight Bullfights, plus live music and entertainment, drone shows, and more. For a complete schedule of programming, visit PBRWorldFinals.com/schedule.