Thursday – Saturday, December 18-20, 2025

Ricki Derek, currently featured on our cover, performing at Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100) is nothing new, being the owner and all, but our city’s resident swing-music maestro will be running his 17th annual A Merry Little Christmas Show at the downtown venue this season, performing jazzed-up versions of your favorite holiday songs. While many of the performances are already sold out, a few tickets are still available for the Fort Worth show today at 9:30pm and Sat, Dec 20, at 10pm at ScatJazzLounge.com. Tickets are $38.93 at Prekindle.com.

Friday, December 19, 2025

On Christmas Eve 1914 in the cold trenches of World War I, something miraculous happened. A lone soldier stepped into no man’s land, lifted his voice in song, and troops from both sides laid down their weapons for an extraordinary holiday celebration of music, feasting, and camaraderie. All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 uses a 12-man a cappella chorus that weaves together soldiers’ letters, period songs ranging from trench tunes to holiday carols, and poetry into a musical recounting of the true story this month at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378). Performances are at 7:30pm Wed-Sat with matinee shows at 2pm Sat-Sun now thru Sun, Dec 21, and tickets are $48.50 at StageWest.org/all-is-calm. However, this evening is a special pay-what-you-choose date, so you may want to go tonight.

Saturday, December 20, 2025

This year’s annual A Jazzy Christmas at Arts 5th Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500) is at 7pm, featuring the music of the 3 Kings — Fort Worth cats Eddie Dunlap (drums), Joe Rogers (piano), and Chris White (bass) — with vocals by Lois Leftwich and Robert Rouse, tap dance performances by Sugar Plums & The Jingle Elves, and a special performance by the Christmas Sisters. Tickets are $20 at TicketstotheCity.com.

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie (2965 S Hwy 161, 469-943-1410) and Grapevine (4600 Merlot Av, 817-766-6260) has a busy winter planned. A buffet-style Sunday Brunch with Santa is 10am-2pm. It’s $20.99 per person ($9.99 for kids 12 and under), and photo ops with Santa are free. There are also decorated outdoor igloos you can reserve, each accommodating up to eight people. More about that at ChickenNPickle.com/winter-experiences. And every Wednesday thru Feb 25, when you buy a pot pie, Chicken N Pickle donates one to a local organization.

Monday, December 22, 2025

We wish you (and our printer) a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! If you have cause to book advertising space or need to tell us about a significant event happening in the next two weeks, make a note to yourself that the Weekly has a Monday deadline for the issues of Wed, Dec 24, and Wed, Dec 31. Speak now (or type, as it were) by emailing Marketing@fwweekly.com. P.S. Happy Hanukkah and best wishes for a great Kwanzaa, too.

Daily thru Thursday, December 25, 2025

This season marks the 50th year that the Arlington neighborhood of Interlochen Estates (LakeInterlochenTX.com/Map) will draw thousands of visitors to see its Christmas-lights route. In addition to cruising the streets in cars, visitors are welcome to walk the neighborhood on foot. The two-mile route of holiday-themed yard décor and lights, installed by 200 or so homeowners, is now open to the public. Your presence is welcome thru Christmas Day.