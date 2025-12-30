While the orange one and his team of minions were busy adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, some small items on the to-do list were left undone. The domain names “trumpkennedycenter.org” and “trumpkennedycenter.com” were available for purchase, and when Donny started floating the idea of renaming the Kennedy Center, comedian Toby Morton (South Park, Mad TV) scooped them up. Look out, Onion, you’re about to have some competition in the satire game. This will be a fun year!

DJT also managed to get his image on the National Parks Pass for 2026, much to the dismay of nature lovers and classy people everywhere. America, the beautiful? That wasn’t meant to be a question. Colorado artist Jenny McCarty came up with a creative alternative to staring at Trump’s ugly mug: Sticker that sumbitch.

The Orange County Register says McCarty dislikes the politically driven imagery that places Trump’s face side by side with George Washington on some cards, as well as the lack of community involvement in the decision.

“With the design that came out for the 2026 National Parks passes, [the Department of the Interior] took away people’s ability to vote on the photographs they love most,” she said.

McCarty also objects to the budget cuts that threaten America’s 400-plus national parks and is using her 15 minutes of fame to advance the cause. She created three sticker designs to cover the passes and is selling them for $6 a pop via TheSageLeafStudio.com, with proceeds going to the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, chartered by Congress in 1967 to raise private funds to help protect national park sites.

If you do visit our country’s national parks often enough to warrant an annual pass, you know what to do. For those taking up hiking for the New Year, local, state, and national parks have a lot to offer right now.

Thursday, January 1, 2026

Three of our closest state parks are hosting “first day” hikes, when park fees are waived, to welcome the New Year. This day is very popular, so book your spots ASAP. Dinosaur Valley State Park (1629 Park Rd 59, Glen Rose, 254-897-4588) still has spots available, scheduled by vehicle, for 8am, 3pm, and 5pm. Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway (100 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, 940-328-1171) welcomes you at whatever time you can make it. The hike at Cleburne State Park (800 Park Rd 21, Cleburne, 817-645-4215) is a ranger-led walk to the historic CCC Spillway at 10am. You will need to reserve your complimentary day pass at TexasStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com. For information on other “first day” hikes around North Texas, go to TPWD.Texas.gov/calendar/near-city/dallas-fort-worth-events.

The 17th Annual Manly Men & Wild Women New Year’s Day Hike is also at 10am. What began in 2009 as a protest to draw attention to potential fracking risks has become an annual tradition. The nonprofit Friends of Tandy Hills hosts its walk through the beautiful Tandy Hills Nature Area (3325 View St, Fort Worth, 817-731-2787), a 210-acre indigenous remnant prairie obtained by the City of Fort Worth in 1960 and designated as a preserve in 1987. Humans of all ages and dogs on leashes are welcome to attend for free. The meet-up point is just north of the playground off the main trail, and the hike follows the park perimeter.

Friday, January 2, to Sunday, May 31, 2026

Texas does have two official National Parks (Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains), but given the massiveness of the Lone Star State, the closest national park is actually in Arkansas. With this being a four-day weekend for many and Hot Springs National Park only about 300 miles away, it might be the perfect getaway. There is no entrance fee, and there are no additional charges for the park brochure, the Junior Ranger program, or ranger-led tours, plus 26 miles of hiking trails to explore. Start with the Fordyce Visitor Center (629 Central Av, 501-321-2277), which will be closed on Thursday, then open daily with the winter/spring hours of 9am-5pm from Fri, Jan 2, thru Sun, May 31. Trails and roads will be open as usual, even on the holiday, and the park’s Thermal Springs, decorative fountains, and drinking fountains can all be found with an easy, self-guided walk along Bathhouse Row. For a guided tour, you can join a ranger daily at 2pm for a 45-minute outdoor program.

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Cedar Hill State Park (1570 FM 1382, Cedar Hill, 972-291-3900) is hosting a Full Moon Hike under the January Wolf Moon from 6pm to 7:30pm. During this ranger-led hike, you will explore the nocturnal adaptations of different animals and test out your own senses in the dark. The cost is $7 per person and free for children 12 and under or anyone with a Texas State Park Pass.

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Today is the final day to stretch your legs and skate your way around the Stockyards Rodeo Rink (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025). Stop by for a 90-minute ice-skating session. Tickets can be purchased for 11am, 1pm, 3pm, or 5pm start times at the box office or FortWorthStockyards.com. (Wednesday thru Saturday, you can also book an evening session at 7pm or 9pm.) The cost is $25 per adult and $20 per child. Family four-packs are available for $80.

While you’re in the Stockyards, consider taking a walking tour. Guided Walking Tours are available at 10am, 12:30pm, and 2pm daily. A personal tour guide will escort you to historic locations throughout the neighborhood, sharing historical facts and timeless stories along the way. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $5 for children and can be purchased at the Cowtown Cattlepen Maze (145 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-9715).

Wait, we have a maze in the Stockyards? Yes. Spanning 5,400 square feet, this open-air labyrinth of wooden pathways is always a challenge. Prep for your mission by viewing the Cowtown Cattlepen Maze from a large second-story observation deck. The maze is open 10am-3pm daily, and admission is $8 per person.

Friday, January 16, 2026

It’s a dog day in Denison! Eisenhower State Park (50 Park Rd 20, Denison, 903-465-1956) is encouraging hikers to bring their four-legged friends to a special B.A.R.K. Ranger 1-mile adventure for dogs on leashes from 3pm to 4pm. Depending on conditions, the trail could be muddy and slick in some areas, so use caution. Wear closed-toed shoes and bring waste bags and plenty of water for yourself and your furry friend. The cost is $5 per person and free for children 12 and under or anyone with a Texas State Park Pass.

Anytime

You are, of course, welcome to create your own footpath. Do some mall walking. Walk around the block. Head to any number of parks near you and enjoy the great outdoors. That’s what avid local hiker Paige Renea does. When she’s not tending bar at Oscar’s (6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, Fort Worth, 817-732-3833), Paige is out plotting her next adventure here at home or abroad. Her favorite local stomping grounds are Marion Sansom Park (2501 Roberts Cut Off Rd, Fort Worth, 817-392-5700, open 5am-10pm) and Eagle Mountain Park (11601 Morris Dido Newark Rd, Pecan Acres, 817-335-2491, open dawn to dusk).

“I like Marion Sansom for the little waterfall view, and it has a tiny bit of an incline depending on which route you take, which is hard to find around here,” she says. “I also like Eagle Mountain for longer-distance hikes, which are also kinda hard to find around here.”

Paige also thinks the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge is great for hiking and paddling. Find her at Oscar’s and she’ll tell you all about it. Tip her generously, so she can plan her next hiking getaway.