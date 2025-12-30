Friends,

As this year comes to a close, I find myself filled with gratitude and reflection.

Like many of you, I took a few days over the holidays to slow down. To be with family. To catch my breath. For the first time in a long while, things were quiet. But even in those quieter moments, this campaign never truly stopped. Because the stakes are too high and the moment we’re living in matters too much to ever fully look away.

Behind the scenes, my team and I have continued planning, organizing, and preparing for what comes next.

Over the past year, I’ve walked neighborhoods and knocked doors across Senate District 9. I’ve sat at kitchen tables, stood on front porches, and listened to folks from every walk of life. Parents doing everything they can to keep their families afloat. Seniors worried about whether they’ll be able to stay in the homes they’ve lived in for decades. Young people asking whether Texas still has room for them, or if they’ll have to build their futures somewhere else.

Again and again, I hear the same truth: life has gotten more expensive, and working people are carrying the weight.

That reality isn’t theoretical to me. This year, I’m personally thankful for something too many Texans either don’t have or are struggling to afford, reliable health insurance. No one should lie awake at night wondering whether getting sick will cost them their home, their savings, or their future. Yet for millions of Texans, that fear is a constant companion.

As we head into 2026, rising costs like health care and home insurance premiums to groceries and utilities, must be front and center. These aren’t partisan talking points or abstract policy debates. They are daily, lived realities. They shape the choices families make every single day, often forcing people to choose between what they need and what they can afford.

What gives me hope and what keeps me going is who this campaign belongs to.

We are proud to have refused corporate special-interest money, even knowing that it would mean being outspent. Accountability should run to the people, not to big business. We may be outspent but we are not outworked. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

This campaign is powered by everyday people like teachers, retirees, veterans, service workers, small-business owners, and neighbors who give what they can because they believe Texas can do better. People who know that dignity shouldn’t be a luxury and that hard work ought to be rewarded with a fair shot at a good life.

Representation should look like the people it serves. And it’s long past time that the State of Texas truly worked for the people who carry it on their backs.

As we turn the page to a new year and head into this runoff election, I want you to know that we are ready. We are organized. And we are committed to earning your trust and your support.

I’m deeply thankful for every conversation we’ve had so far and I’m just as excited for the many still to come in 2026. If you see yourself in this campaign, it’s because you belong here. This effort is yours as much as it is mine.

If this vision sounds like something you can get behind, if you believe working people deserve representation and a fair shot, I would be honored to earn your vote.

From my family to yours, thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me this year. Let’s carry this hope forward together.

We’ll see you out there,

Taylor Rehmet

Candiate, Texas State Senate District 9