OPENING

All You Need Is Kill (R) This Japanese anime film is based on the same Hiroshi Sakurazaka novel that the Tom Cruise vehicle Edge of Tomorrow was adapted from. A soldier and a young man (voiced by Ai Mikami and Natsuki Hanae) who are trapped in a time loop while fighting off an alien invasion of Earth. The animated film has brighter colors and trippier visuals, though the 2014 live-action film was more tightly plotted and didn’t devolve into teen romance near the end. At least this film is a good deal shorter at only 84 minutes. Both fans of anime and fans of the Hollywood film who want to make a comparison will find this worthwhile. Additional voices by Mo Chugakusei, Kana Hanazawa, and Hiccorohee. (Opens Friday)

Anaganaga Oka Raju (NR) This Telugu-language comedy stars Naveen Polishetty as an overconfident man whose preparations for his own wedding go awry. Also with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Goparaju Ramana, Tarak Ponnappa, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, and Saanve Megghana. (Opens Friday)

Charlie the Wonderdog (PG) This animated film is about a dog (voiced by Owen Wilson) who gains superpowers after being abducted by aliens. Additional voices by Tabitha St. Germain, Anthony Bolognese, Rhona Rees, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, and Caitlynne Medrek. (Opens Friday)

The Choral (R) Squarish in an oh-so-very-British way, Nicholas Hytner’s drama is set during World War I, when an English village’s choirmaster joins up as a soldier and the chorus has to hire a new director (Ralph Fiennes) who is an atheist, a homosexual, and worst of all, a lover of German culture who spent several years studying and working in Germany. Forbidden from performing any German-language music, he decides to do a staged performance of Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius, which is an excellent choice. That performance aside, though, the rest of the drama moves in the most predictable fashion, from the village worthies to the Black soprano soloist (Amara Okereke) to the soldier (Jacob Dudman) who returns from the war missing an arm and takes over the tenor solo. It’s the cinematic equivalent of three-day-old Battenberg cake. Also with Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Taylor Uttley, Oliver Briscombe, Emily Fairn, Thomas Howes, Eunice Roberts, and Simon Russell Beale. (Opens Friday)

Dead Man’s Wire (R) Gus Van Sant’s thriller is decently crafted, but I’m not sure what it’s about. The film dramatizes a real-life 1977 incident in Indianapolis when a would-be land developer (Bill Skarsgård) took a mortgage company heir (Dacre Montgomery) prisoner at gunpoint to draw attention to the company’s predatory lending practices. The whole affair is paced well and Skarsgård has a good handle on a character who has planned the crime carefully but is nevertheless angry and aggrieved. There’s a chilling moment, too, when the mortgage company founder (Al Pacino) dares the gunman to kill his son rather than admit any wrongdoing. With all this, Van Sant seems unsure of what he wants to say or why he is telling us this story at this time. The same feeling will be uncomfortable for you, if you’ve paid your way in and taken time out of your day for the movie. Also with Colman Domingo, Cary Elwes, Myha’la, Daniel R. Hill, Kevin Ragsdale, Todd Gable, and Kelly Lynch. (Opens Friday)

The Fire Raven (NR) This Chinese thriller stars Alan Aruna as an investigator looking into the decade-old murder of a student (Peng Yuchang). Also with Chang Ning, Hai Yitian, Huang Xiaoming, Xu Jiao, and Wang Xun. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (NR) Vir Das co-writes, co-directs, and stars in this comedy as a Punjabi man who is mistaken for an Indian spy. Also with Sanjay Dutt, Amit Bhandari, Mithila Palkar, Srushti Tawade, Andrew Sloman, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan, and Imran Khan. (Opens Friday)

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu (NR) Chiranjeevi stars in this Telugu-language thriller as a security officer who must protect his estranged family from a vindictive ex-cop. Also with Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sharat Saxena, and VTV Ganesh. (Opens Friday)

Nari Nari Nadumamurari (NR) This Telugu-language romance stars Sharwanand as a young man who is caught between two women (Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya). Also with Sree Vishnu. (Opens Friday)

Night Patrol (R) Justin Long stars in this horror film as an L.A. cop who discovers that the members of the force’s elite tactical unit are all vampires. Also with Jermaine Fowler, CM Punk, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus, Freddie Gibbs, Colin Young, Nick Gillie, and Dermot Mulroney. (Opens Friday)

Sheepdog (R) Stephen Grahym writes, directs, and stars in this drama as a war veteran who has trouble re-adjusting to civilian life. Also with Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dominic Fumusa, Lilli Cooper, Matt Dallas, and Virginia Madsen. (Opens Friday)

Signing Tony Raymond (NR) This drama stars Michael Mosley as a college football coach trying to recruit a highly touted defensive player (Jackie Kay) in rural Alabama. Also with Rob Morgan, Marshawn Lynch, Brian Bosworth, Michael Beasley, Charles Ambrose, Rob Demery, Omer Mughal, and Mira Sorvino. (Opens Friday)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (NR) Kaouther Ben Hania’s documentary dramatizes the killing of a 5-year-old girl in Gaza by Israeli armed forces by using her real-life distress calls against staged re-enactments of the emergency workers in Ramallah who answered her. Starring Motaz Malhees, Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, and Amer Hlehel. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

NOW PLAYING

Anaconda (PG-13) B- if you haven’t seen the original, B if you have. Paul Rudd portrays a struggling Hollywood actor who tells his friends back in Buffalo that he has bought the rights to the legendarily bad 1997 movie and arranges for all of them to travel to the Amazon to film a remake. Director/co-writer Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) has some fun at the expense of the original, and Jack Black as the remake’s director makes this into a better and funnier comedy than either The Minecraft Movie or any of the Jumanji sequels. The star of the Oscar-winning I’m Still Here, Selton Mello plays a riverboat captain and proves to have a winning sense of humor in English. Also with Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Daniela Melchior, Ione Skye, John Billingsley, Ice Cube, and an uncredited Jennifer Lopez.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (PG-13) Actually more interesting than the first two films, though that doesn’t make this good. Human being Spider (Jack Champion) gains the ability to breathe Pandora’s air, which only creates more problems because it makes him more attractive to the humans as a test subject. The best thing the series could do is kill off both Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Col. Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who both were wearing out their welcome even before this movie. While this film is beset by many of the same issues as its predecessors, it at least introduces us to a new Na’vi clan who ally themselves with the humans to get their hands on Earth weapons. They make more interesting villains than any this franchise has had before, and their presence lets us know that the Na’vi are not just innocent victims. A better writer than James Cameron might make this world interesting yet. Also with Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, and Kate Winslet.

David (PG) Theoretically, this animated musical should appeal to Jews as well as Christians, but it’s too boilerplate to do that. The Biblical hero (voiced by Brandon Engman as a boy and Phil Wickham as a young man) starts out as a shepherd who’s anointed to be Israel’s next king, which earns him the enmity of King Saul (voiced by Adam Michael Gold). While Saul is depicted properly as a conflicted villain, the computer-generated animation is dull to look at, and the songs by Jonas Myrin are even less interesting to listen to. The movie makes David’s superhuman deeds seem all too ordinary, and the story ends before getting into the messy events of David’s adulthood. Additional voices by Mark Jacobson, Asim Chaudhry, Ashley Boettcher, Mark Whitten, Katie Bernstein, Mick Wingert, Brian Stivale, Lauren Daigle, and Kamran Nikhad.

Dhurandhar (NR) The first of a two-part saga became India’s biggest box-office hit in 2025, and you can see why. Ranveer Singh stars as an Indian agent who’s sent covertly into Pakistan to infiltrate its criminal gangs and investigate ties to terrorism. The bulk of the movie takes place in Pakistan (though it was shot in Thailand), and watching the hero immerse himself in the culture is fascinating. Also, the film has several heavyweight actors portraying various villains that the hero either fights for or against, and the deaths on display are considerably gorier than you typically find in a Bollywood film. With all the characters in play here, writer-director Aditya Dhar makes sure that we don’t lose track of who betrays whom. Also with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Naveen Kaushik, and Krystle D’Souza.

Ella McCay (PG-13) James L. Brooks’ comedies are so determined not to offend that they inevitably make me really, really angry. That’s what happens in this political comedy about a 34-year-old woman (Emma Mackey) who inherits the governorship of her state. The pacing is geriatric because every character here has one last thing to say, and the jokes aren’t funny. If Mackey has some special quality that inspires the character with a similar name, we don’t see it, and everybody else in this high-powered cast sinks into the muck with the exception of Jack Lowden as Ella’s pizzeria-owning husband who can’t stand his wife being more successful than him. This might have been the political comedy we needed if the filmmakers didn’t insist on Ella being so gosh-darned adorable. Also with Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Hall, Spike Fearn, Ayo Edebiri, Julie Kavner, and Albert Brooks.

Escape From the Outland (NR) This Chinese thriller stars Yang Xiao as a foreign reporter who is kidnapped by Islamic extremists in the Middle East. Also with Xi Qi, Ryan Zheng, Diego Dati, Audrey Ottaviano, Fathi Anouar Ghammam, and Simon Yam.

Eternity (PG-13) Diverting. An octogenarian couple (Barry Primus and Betty Buckley) pass on in the same week and are reincarnated as their younger selves (Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen) in the next world, only for her to discover that her first husband (Callum Turner) has spent the last 67 years waiting for her. Irish filmmaker David Freyne (The Cured) scores a bunch of good laughs depicting the afterlife as a mid-grade convention center and hotel where people have one week to decide where they want to spend the rest of eternity, and he almost pulls this off because Teller and especially Olsen play the reality of the conceit for all it’s worth. Unfortunately, the movie unravels in its last third when the wife has to make her choice. It’s clearly the work of a talented filmmaker who will go on to make something better. Also with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John Early, Danny Mac, Christie Burke, and Olga Merediz.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (PG-13) Did they throw this together at the last minute? It sure feels that way, and not in a good way. The sequel to the 2023 horror hit has Abby (PIper Rubio) enabling the animatronic animals to leave Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and wreak havoc on the surrounding town, partly because both her dad (Josh Hutcherson) and his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail) are too damaged to divulge key pieces of information. At one point there are three sets of the animals wandering about, and still Emma Tammi can’t make any of them scary. The actors give slapdash performances, which is only one reason why the story clanks even louder than the robots do. Also with Mckenna Grace, Wayne Knight, Han Soto, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard.

Greenland 2: Migration (PG-13) The apocalypse is a boring place to be in this sequel to the 2020 disaster movie. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin star as the parents and scientists who are forced from their underground bunker by an earthquake and set out for a possible safe zone in southern France. The action set pieces are nowhere near as compelling as they were in the original film, mostly because the Earth has already been destroyed. There is actually some decent acting by Baccarin when she finds out that her husband is terminally ill from radiation poisoning, but that isn’t enough to hang this disaster film on. Also with Roman Griffin Davis, Sophie Thompson, Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Peter Polycarpou, and William Abadie.

Hamnet (R) Beautifully crafted, occasionally crushing, and based on Maggie O’Farrell’s work of speculative fiction, Chloé Zhao’s film is about William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) dealing with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) from the bubonic plague. The film is quite different from O’Farrell’s novel; instead of adopting different characters’ viewpoints and jumping around in time, the movie proceeds in a linear fashion and sticks with Agnes as she raises the children in Stratford while Will goes off to London and catches on with a theater company. Much like Shakespeare in Love, this movie truly takes flight during a production of a Shakespeare play, when Agnes travels to London and sees her husband’s Hamlet as an expression of his grief over their lost son. Great performances by both leads bring this Hamlet to tragic life no matter how many Hamlets you’ve seen. Also with Joe Alwyn, Freya Hannan-Mills, David Wilmot, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Olivia Lynes, Noah Jupe, and Emily Watson.

The Housemaid (R) Based on Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, this thriller is a throwback to 1980s psychological thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, but from a female point of view. Sydney Sweeney portrays an ex-convict who takes a job as a live-in maid in a Long Island mansion, only to find her employer (Amanda Seyfried) behaving like such a psycho that it puts her in greater danger than she was in prison. The film ups the book’s violence considerably, which would be great if the acting were better. As it is, Seyfried blows away her co-stars as a wealthy housewife who’s simmering with rage and whose erratic behavior is cagier than it appears. She and Paul Feig’s direction make this about as good an adaptation of the novel as we could have expected. Also with Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Indiana Elle, Alexandra Seal, and Elizabeth Perkins.

I Was a Stranger (PG-13) A better movie about refugees than Greenland 2. This drama tells the interlocking stories of five people brought together in the Greek isles during one night: a Syrian doctor (Yasmine al-Massri), a Senegalese human trafficker (Omar Sy), a disenchanted soldier (Yahya Mahayni), a Palestinian poet (Ziad Bakri), and a Greek rescue worker (Constantine Markoulakis). The cliffhangers that each segment ends on are dangerously close to cheesy, but the stories themselves are credible and told without too much fuss or melodramatic excess. First-time filmmaker Brandt Andersen does a fair job without too many slip-ups. Also with Jay Abdo, Ayman Samman, Massa Daoud, and Jason Beghe.

Is This Thing On? (R) Bradley Cooper’s latest show-business drama is charming, but seems in search of a subject. Will Arnett stars as a man who copes with his recent divorce by performing at comedy clubs’ open-mic nights in New York. The material is realistically good enough to raise some laughs without being so good that it makes our hero seem too polished. The director contributes a funny turn as an eternally struggling actor, too. Unfortunately, this doesn’t work either as a story about a man seeking laughter therapy nor as one about an office worker mixing with comics and other creative types. Who is this movie for? Also with Laura Dern, Andra Day, Blake Kane, Calvin Knegten, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Sedaris, and Peyton Manning.

Jana Nayagan (NR) This Tamil-language action-thriller stars Vijay as an ex-convict who gets a job as a bodyguard to his friend’s daughter (Pooja Hegde). Also with Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Anirudh Ravichander.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution (R) I’m getting weary of these anime adaptations that assume that everyone who walks in the door is intimately familiar with the bits of the saga that have gone before. This film recaps Season 2 of the TV series and then includes the first two episodes of Season 3, as Satoru Gojo (voiced by Yūichi Nakamura in the Japanese-language version and Kaiji Tang in the English dub) tries to save civilians from an evil veil that descends on the Shibuya district over Halloween. Don’t bother ponying up for tickets if you haven’t seen the first two seasons, or else all these striking images will just wash over you without leaving an impact. Additional voices by Asami Seto, Anne Yatco, Yuma Uchida, Robbie Daymond, Jun’ichi Suwabe, Jun’ya Enoki, Adam McArthur, Daisuke Namikawa, Ray Chase, Megumi Ogata, and Kayleigh McKee.

Marty Supreme (R) Josh Safdie’s first solo effort as a director is better than Uncut Gems. Like that movie, it’s a sports-oriented film about a Jewish man who hustles because his life depends on it, but because this Jewish protagonist (Timothée Chalamet) has a great talent for table tennis, it dries out the movie and keeps it from becoming too heavy. Chalamet is electric and dangerous as a guy who is very far from being a nice Jewish boy, who knocks up his neighbor’s wife (Odessa A’zion) and beds a movie star (Gwyneth Paltrow) while trying to negotiate a sponsorship deal with her husband (Kevin O’Leary). Safdie creates set pieces that give us no time to catch our breath and displays creative approaches to music and the casting of the supporting roles. Still, it’s Chalamet’s performance that sells this, especially at the end, when he finds something other than his sport to focus on. Also with Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, Tyler the Creator, Larry “Ratso” Sloman, Emory Cohen, Luke Manley, Géza Röhrig, Koto Kawaguchi, Pico Iyer, Fred Hechinger, Penn Jillette, Isaac Mizrahi, George Gervin, and Abel Ferrara.

The Plague (R) Not an adaptation of Albert Camus’ novel, but promising all the same. This teen drama stars Everett Blunck as a 13-year-old at a summer water polo camp who is bullied because of his slight lisp, but is not as low in the pecking order as another kid (Kenny Rasmussen) who is nicknamed “The Plague” because of his terrible skin condition, and other things. First-time writer-director Charlie Polinger shows a good eye for a striking visual, especially with the shots underwater. He also gets a terrific performance out of Blunck, who plays a victim but not an innocent one, and one who’s got emotional troubles independent of the bullying. Along with the sharp shots and the prickly music by Johan Lenox, it adds up to a nice debut. Also with Kayo Martin, Elliot Heffernan, Caden Burris, Lucas Adler, Kolton Lee, Lennox Espy, and Joel Edgerton.

Primate (R) From making movies about killer sharks (the 47 Meters Down films), director Johannes Roberts moves on to a killer chimp. Johnny Sequoyah stars as a college student who returns to her home in Hawaii where her deaf father (Oscar winner Troy Kotsur) is housing a monkey in hopes of training it to communicate with humans. Unfortunately, the chimp contracts rabies and starts preying on our heroine’s friends. Despite some holes in the plot and the theme, the movie is adequate enough for what it sets out to do. For a January release, this is just barely good enough. Also with Jess Alexander, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. (Opens Friday)

The Raja Saab (NR) Prabhas stars in this Telugu-language horror film as a young man who is trapped in his family’s ancestral mansion. Also with Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, and Yogi Babu.

Shambhala (NR) Not to be confused with the Nepalese film by the same title from last year, this Indian film stars Aadi Sai Kumar as a scientist who encounters supernatural events after a meteor strike in a remote village. Also with Swasika Vijay, Archana Iyer, Ravi Varma, Laxman Meesala, and Madhunandan.

Song Sung Blue (PG-13) Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson portray Mike and Claire Sardina, the real-life married couple who endured personal tragedies to become a celebrated Neil Diamond tribute band in Milwaukee in the 1990s. Unfortunately, writer-director Craig Brewer reduces their story to inspirational pablum, though he does pick up what makes ordinary people take up careers as cover band musicians and celebrity impersonators. Jackman and Hudson perform Diamond’s songs to a listenable level but no more, and Jackman does well as a reformed alcoholic who’s reluctant to perform “Sweet Caroline” because the song is overexposed. Even if you are a Diamond fan, this thing never quite catches dramatic fire. Also with Ella Anderson, King Princess, Fisher Stevens, Mustafa Shakir, John Beckwith, Shyaporn Theerakulstit, Jim Belushi, and Michael Imperioli.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (PG) The series has gone stagnant creatively. Our square yellow hero (voiced by Tom Kenny) journeys to the ocean’s depths to encounter the Flying Dutchman (voiced by Mark Hamill) and become a true swashbuckler, unaware that the pirate is using him for his own purposes. The charm and childlike joy of the TV series is nowhere in evidence in this big-screen adventure that takes little advantage of the larger canvas that its animators have to work with. After three SpongeBob movies, I finally feel safe in saying that SpongeBob should stick to TV. Additional voices by Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence, Arturo Castro, George Lopez, Sherry Cola, Ice Spice, and Regina Hall.

We Bury the Dead (R) This Australian horror film stars Daisy Ridley as a woman searching for her husband after a military experiment turns inhabitants into zombies. Also with Brenton Thwaites, Mark Cole Smith, Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, and Deanna Cooney.

Wicked: For Good (PG) Not so good as a stand-alone movie, but aces as a conclusion to the two-part saga. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) becomes a fugitive from Oz’ flying monkeys while Glinda (Ariana Grande) finds her popularity being used to prop up the corrupt regime. The whole movie is a case study in good intentions gone awry, as various characters’ attempts to prove themselves backfire disastrously. This back half spotlights Grande as much as the first half did for Erivo, and the pop singer comes through whether she’s betraying her best friend or wresting control of Oz from its rulers. All the show’s best songs were in the first film, and the ones newly written for this movie aren’t up to scratch, but the story of the popular girl learning how to be good is deeply moving. Musical fans now have their own multi-part fantasy series to cherish. Also with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Bronwyn James. Voices by Peter Dinklage and Colman Domingo.

Zootopia 2 (PG) Not as good as the first one, I’m afraid. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman) have to deal with a new case involving the family of snakes who founded the city and were screwed out of their inheritance by the mammals. Some of the jokes do land like they should, but the metaphors are not as resonant, and the new supporting characters aren’t as well drawn as they were in the original. The fraying partnership between our two cops doesn’t throw up anything new, either. There is a funny subplot with a TV actor stallion (voiced by Patrick Warburton) becoming Zootopia’s new mayor, but it’s not enough to recommend the film. Additional voices by Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, CM Punk, Stephanie Beatriz, Alan Tudyk, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Tiny Lister Jr., John Leguizamo, Tommy Chong, Auli’i Cravalho, Tig Notaro, Ed Sheeran, Cecily Strong, June Squibb, Michael J. Fox, Josh Gad, Idris Elba, and Jenny Slate.

Dallas Exclusives

The Chronology of Water (R) Kristen Stewart’s directing debut is based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir about recovering from an abusive childhood and discovering her bisexuality and preference for BDSM sex. Starring Imogen Poots, Tom Sturridge, Thora Birch, Charlie Carrick, Susannah Flood, Kim Gordon, and Jim Belushi.

Oscar Shaw (NR) Michael Jai White stars in this thriller as a retired cop who sets out to avenge his best friend’s murder. Also with Tyrese Gibson, Rich Paul, Cecile Cubiló, Vince Jolivette, and Isaiah Washington.

Resurrection (NR) Bi Gan’s impressionistic film contains five dream sequences in a dystopian future where law-abiding citizens don’t dream. Starring Jackson Yee, Shu Qi, Mark Chao, Li Gengxi, Huang Jue, Chen Yongzhong, and Zhang Zhijian.

Rosemead (NR) Lucy Liu stars in this drama as a Chinese immigrant in upstate New York who takes extreme measures to protect her teenage son (Lawrence Shou). Also with Orion Lee, Jennifer Lim, Madison Hu, Eleven Lee, James Chen, and Susan Pourfar.

The Secret Agent (R) Kleber Mendonça Filho’s thriller stars Wagner Moura as a Brazilian research scientist in 1977 who’s hunted down by government agents for free speech. Also with Maria Fernanda Cândido, Robson Andrade, Rubens Santos, Marcelo Valle, Licínio Januário, Fabiana Pirro, Hermila Guedes, Buda Lira, Alice Carvalho, Luciano Chirolli, Thomás Aquino, Enzo Nunes, and the late Udo Kier.

Sirāt (NR) Sergi López stars in this drama as a Spanish man who travels to the Moroccan desert to search for his missing teenage daughter. Also with Bruno Núñez Arjona, Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Henderson, Richard “Bigui” Bellamy, and Jade Oukid.