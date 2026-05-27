Many local establishments throughout North Texas are gearing up for when the world comes to visit in a few weeks, but Peticolas Brewing Company was born for this moment. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the brewery has themed beers on tap and a sports photography exhibit on its walls. As a lifelong soccer fan, founder Michael Peticolas put his love for the game right there in the logo.

“The overall design is heavily influenced by the crests that represent football clubs all over the world,” he said. “We are huge fans and wanted our logo to have a similar feel.”

There are plenty of places to try great craft brews during the upcoming World Cup, including spots that carry Peticolas. In Arlington, home turf for FIFA, Ghost of Alfred Brown and Wintervention are available at On Tap (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 105), and Velvet Hammer is at Torchy’s Tacos (1805 N Collins St, Ste 151). In Fort Worth, Royal Scandal is at Kung Fu Saloon (2818 Morton St) and Velvet Hammer and Wintervention at Hopdoddy (2600 W 7th St, Ste 140). If the party is at your place, you can always hit up your local Kroger, Spec’s, or Total Wine, plus Southside Cellar (125 S Main St) on the Near Southside, which carries Peticolas cans you can grab to-go. But to try the World Cup-inspired varieties below, you’ll need an in-person visit to the Peticolas Brewing Company taproom in Dallas (1301 Pace St, 214-234-7600).

Match Day

Originally brewed in Columbus, Ohio, in collaboration with Land Grant Brewing, Match Day celebrates the two original MLS teams — Columbus Crew and FC Dallas. This easy drinking 5.5% ABV American pale ale presents big aromas of lemon and orange peel at the front, thanks to a variety of hops, including Cascade, Amarillo, and Centennial.

Melee in the USA

An American pale ale with an ABV of 5.5%, Melee in the USA has a bright, punchy hop character that leads the charge with waves of citrus and tropical fruit, backed by a crisp, refreshing finish that keeps you in fighting shape from the opening whistle through stoppage time: balanced enough for all-day sessions, bold enough to stand up to the biggest moments.

Official Beer of the Supporters

This American pale ale also has an ABV of 5.5%. The Cascade and Centennial hops give off soft, floral aromas and contribute piney flavors and a hint of grapefruit. Two-row malts, with limited use of caramel malts, lend a deep golden color and a slight malty sweetness. The brewers say Official Beer of the Supporters finishes crisp.

Thrilla in Brazilla

This India pale ale with a 7.5% ABV is a medium-bodied beer with medium-high hop bitterness. Thrilla in Brazilla was originally released in 2014 for the Kings of Soccer tournament in Brazil and is rereleased during worldwide soccer events.

TKO in Mexico

A Mexican-style lager with 4.5% ABV, TKO in Mexico is brewed with blue corn, giving it a delicate hue and a subtle grainy sweetness that carries through a crisp, refreshing finish. Smooth, balanced, and quietly confident, it’s built for long sessions, big moments, and the kind of nights that go the distance.

Peticolas Brewing recently transformed its brewery into a world soccer gallery with more than 35 stunning images from internationally acclaimed Brazilian sports photographer Marcel Guelber Góes. The exhibit is free, leaving you plenty of #BeerMoney to imbibe some of your Peticolas favorites or one of the soccer-themed beers that recently launched ahead of World Cup 2026. Go for the beer, stay for the art.

Thanks to Trinity Metro, getting around the North Texas playground for soccer celebrations will be a breeze, so you have every reason to visit the brewery in person. For more about Petecolas’ love of the game, the Marcel Guelber Góes exhibit, and other art-meets-soccer happenings in North Texas, pick up our special World Cup issue on Wed, Jun 10.