For a critical eye on the music scene, head over to the Music section. There, you will find articles about recent album releases and our music writers’ suggestions for upcoming shows. This is not that. Each month, I reach out to our ever-growing list of music awards alumni and ask them where they will be playing “next month,” then, if all goes well, we publish a listings ad in the last issue of the month. This is that.

Mother’s Day

Along with tons of great gigs in May, Mother’s Day is next weekend, and there are several great shows that Mom might enjoy. On Sun, May 10, Mariachi Espuelas de Plata (Northside HS) performs at Mercado Juárez (1651 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 817-838-8285), The Mathew Show at Woodshed Smokehouse (3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, 817-877-4545), Taylor Craig Mills at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (2458 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-3945), and Tipps & Obermiller at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) for their Second Sunday at Six Residency.

Other May Gigs

Based on submissions, here are some other shows to check out in May. Musician friends, once this piece hits our Facebook feed, feel free to add your event links in the comments. As for us, we’re keeping it simple:

Artist Love: Live DJ & Karaoke Show

EVERY THU: Overtime Bar & Grill (Fort Worth)

EVERY SUN: Jamaica Gates (Arlington)

Cut Throat FInches

SUN 5/9 @ Flying Pig Fest (Mineral Wells)

FRI 5/29 @ Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)

Ghost Roper

FRI 5/15 @ The Post (Fort Worth)

Henry The Archer

SAT 5/30 @ Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale (Fort Worth)

Darrin Kobetich

FRI 5/1 @ Roger’s Roundhouse (Fort Worth)

SAT 5/9 @ Grackle (Fort Worth)

THU 5/14 @ WineHaus (Fort Worth)

SAT 5/18 @ Steve’s (Denton)

Bronson Louis

SAT 5/23 @ Los Vaqueros (Fort Worth)

SAT 5/30 @ Tarleton State University (Stephenville)

David Tribble

SAT 5/9 @ Stoney Wine Lounge (Dallas)

SUN 5/7 @ Rodeo & Rye (Arlington)

The Troumatics + Mandy Hand

SAT 5/23 @ Magnolia Motor Lounge (Fort Worth)

Two Guys Walk Into a Bar

SAT 5/2 @ Second Rodeo Brewing (Fort Worth)

SAT 5/16 @ The Rook (McKinney)

SAT 5/23 @ Truckyard (Dallas)

Your Band?