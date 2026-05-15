Summer in North Texas piles extra pressure on your plumbing system, and chances are, you won’t notice a problem until it’s glaringly obvious.

But nobody wants a surprise plumbing bill, which leads to the question: how can you sidestep expensive repairs when summer really gets going? Here are a few mistakes to avoid:

1. Turning a Blind Eye to Sprinkler Leaks

As soon as summer arrives, your sprinkler system sets in for a long shift. It’s easy to simply avoid dealing with small leaks, especially since you might not even notice them. But a cracked sprinkler head or a damaged underground pipe can waste hundreds of gallons every week, so it’s worth paying attention to your sprinklers while they’re running.

Check your yard for patches of soggy ground and look out for water pooling up by the sidewalk. Also try to avoid running your sprinklers at the hottest part of the day , instead watering in the early morning.

2. Swilling Grease Down The Kitchen Sink

North Texans love a barbecue, and all those family gatherings mean more cooking at home. And, let’s be real, that usually also means more grease and oil going down the kitchen sink. The easy option is to just rinse the grease away, but this is a bad idea. Once that grease cools down inside your pipes, it sticks to the walls and starts to build up into a blockage.

It’s better to let that grease cool down in a container, then throw it in the trash where it belongs. While it takes more effort, it’s worth it for the money you’ll save in the long run.

3. Forgetting About Your Water Heater

You might think you can just forget about your water heater during the summer — after all, you’re not using as much hot water. But sediment builds up inside the tank all year round, especially if you live in an area like North Texas with hard water.

Without annual maintenance from trusted local experts, like Military Plumbing, a 24/7 Fort Worth plumber , your heater is at risk of efficiency loss, and a significant buildup can even shorten the lifespan of the unit. Flushing your water heater once a year will help get rid of sediment and keep it running properly.

4. Working Your Garbage Disposal Too Hard

Your garbage disposal is another kitchen appliance that gets worked harder in the summer. Yes, it can handle some scraps, but it’s still not a trash can. It’s smart to run cold water while you’re using the disposal, and try not to stuff too much food into it at once.

And if your disposal starts making weird noises or stops draining properly, turn it off straight away. Running it on could damage the motor.

5. Putting Off Small Plumbing Issues

Finally, a dripping outdoor faucet or a slow drain might not seem like a big deal at the time, but in North Texas heat, small problems rarely stay small.

That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to the little warning signs, like low water pressure, damp spots, strange smells, or an unexplained jump in your water bill . These usually mean that there’s a bigger problem lurking in the background.

Fixing a small plumbing problem early on is always far cheaper than dealing with water damage or emergency repairs later in the summer. So, avoid these common plumbing mistakes this summer, and your system will thank you year-round.