A lot of the older homes in the North Texas area just weren’t built to handle the kind of power demands we see today. Many of us can remember the good ol’ days, when folks didn’t have to worry about charging their EVs overnight or running multiple big-screen TVs. It’s hardly surprising that homeowners today are finding that their electrical panels aren’t up to the task.

That’s one of the key reasons why electrical panel upgrades are becoming a whole lot more common in North Texas. Half the population is fed up with flickering lights or tripped breakers, while the other half upgrades because they want to install an EV charger or prepare their homes for some future changes they have planned.

Let’s take a closer look at why North Texas homeowners are upgrading their electrical panels, followed by a breakdown of how much it actually costs.

Why do Older Panels Struggle in North Texas Homes?

Lots of homes were built back in the early 2000s or earlier , meaning they’re still stuck on 100-amp service. That was fine back when times were simpler, but with our modern homes using so much more power, it’s just not cutting it anymore.

Air conditioners alone are a huge load on electrical systems during the hot Texas summers. And once you add in an EV charger, some pool equipment, new kitchen appliances, and a home office, the strain on the panel can really start to show. You might notice that your breakers are tripping more often, and the lights dim when big appliances kick in. On a more dangerous level, your outlets might feel warm, or you might even hear buzzing sounds coming from near the panel.

Beyond just being a pain in the neck, an overloaded panel can easily become a safety risk if the wiring starts to get too hot.

What Dallas-Fort Worth Homeowners Typically Pay For Electrical Panel Upgrades

Electrical panel upgrades in North Texas usually run between $2,000 and $5,000. The final number depends on everything from the size of the new panel to the shape your current wiring is in, how much red tape you have to deal with from Texas permits , and how complicated the installation gets.

If your electrician has to replace some of the outdated wiring or move the panel to a different spot, costs can creep up even higher. And homes with really old electrical systems can sometimes uncover some other problems once the work starts.

Keep in mind that the cheapest quote isn’t always the best deal in the end. Shoddy electrical work can end up costing you a fortune in repairs later on, so make sure to choose a licensed local company with a history of excellent customer feedback, like BreakerPro .

Takeaway

For a lot of North Texas homeowners, upgrading an electrical panel isn’t just a luxury. You need your home to be able to handle how you actually live your daily life, not just for convenience, but for safety, too.