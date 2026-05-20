In recent years, interest in Paganism has quietly grown across the region, as metaphysical shops and spiritual communities throughout North Texas prepare to welcome the Summer Solstice in their own unique traditions. In short, here comes the sun.

For many practitioners, the Summer Solstice is more than an astronomical event. It is a sacred turning point rooted in seasonal traditions celebrated through ritual, gathering, merriment, and connection with the natural world. It is both a celebration of abundance and a gentle reminder that the wheel of the year continues to turn. Candles, herbs, flowers, fruit, sun imagery, and the smell of incense fill sacred spaces and altars as practitioners celebrate the arrival of this ancient holiday.

Also known as Litha and Midsummer, the Summer Solstice is the longest day and the shortest night of the year, occurring when the Earth’s axis tilts most directly toward the sun. In the Northern Hemisphere, it is typically observed around June 20-22, with a slight variation depending on the astronomical timing and the Gregorian calendar.

Derived from the Latin word solstitium (“sol” meaning sun and “sistere” meaning to stand still), the Summer Solstice has been celebrated for millennia, marking the apex of the growing season and the height of the sun’s annual journey. It is a key focal point in the seasonal cycle, and for early agricultural societies, this time of year held practical and significant importance, guiding farming cycles and seasonal labor to ensure a successful culmination of harvest and abundance. In many cultures, this season was accompanied by countless festivals and rituals, honoring the sun at its zenith and serving as a meaningful seasonal turning point.

Ancient agrarian civilizations heavily relied on this time of year to rhythmically track planting and harvest cycles, developing festivals and rituals centered on fertility, growth, and abundance. Many of these festivals emphasized fire and light as symbols of the sun and vitality, and in some European traditions, bonfires were leapt over for protection and good fortune.

Across various mythologies, deities associated with the sun, fertility, and harvest, such as Apollo and Demeter in the Greek tradition, were venerated during this time of year. Megalithic monuments such as Stonehenge were also aligned with the solstice sunrise. Over time, aspects of these observances have evolved into modern European folk traditions, including the Maypole and Midsummer celebrations. Many of these seasonal themes continue to appear in modern Pagan practices, reflecting the longstanding importance of the sun in human ritual and observance.

As Paganism continues to evolve, much of its expression can be seen within local metaphysical shops across North Texas. As a Pagan myself, I was intrigued to see how other practitioners celebrated this upcoming Sabbat, so I had discussions with two shop owners about the Summer Solstice and what it represents in their practices and within their spaces.

At the Aura Clinic (1601 Clover Ln, Fort Worth, 817-200-7662, open noon-8pm Mon-Sat), this time is viewed as a period of reflection, illumination, and energetic transition. Shop owner Ryan Evans described the seasonal shift from spring into summer as a movement from the excitement of new beginnings toward deeper introspection and long-term focus.

“There’s definitely an energy shift,” he said. “It becomes a time of reflection. … Our perspectives start to shift toward long-term goals.”

He explained that many solstice practices center on manifestation, healing, protection, and foundational growth, with rituals often focused on abundance and intention-setting for the months ahead.

“With any big astrological event, you may want to do rituals for manifestation, protection, healing, or securing foundational growth,” he said. “A lot of it is about bringing in more abundance and success for the coming year,” adding that this energy shift extends into practical expression, “not just rituals but even just decorating and making things.”

Beyond seasonal observances, Evans described metaphysical spaces as places of reflection, education, and emotional renewal within the community, emphasizing that many visitors are seeking a sense of peace, curiosity, or spiritual connection in an increasingly fast-paced world.

“The number one role is providing a safe place for relaxation and rejuvenation,” he said. “It’s something that feeds the spirit, entices the mind, and allows people to explore themselves more deeply.”

At the Enchanted Forest Metaphysical Shoppe ( 4001 W Green Oaks Blvd, Ste 175, Arlington, 817-446-8385, open 10am-7pm Tue-Sat, noon-5pm Sun), owner James Walker, who recently moved his store from a long-standing location in Handley, describes the holiday as a celebration of the sun, the Earth, and the seasonal cycle at its peak.

“The summer solstice is a time of celebrating the sun, naturally, because it’s the longest day of the year,” he said. “It’s a time of being outside with the Earth and enjoying it.”

Walker, who practices as a solitary practitioner, said his observance of the solstice is rooted in direct interaction with nature, often involving gardening, fire, and symbolic ritual work in his backyard. “I usually have a fire pit or a cauldron. … I will at least have a cauldron where I’m honoring the mother, but I’m also honoring the sun.”

He described the solstice as part of a broader seasonal cycle that emphasizes growth, fertility, and balance between solar and lunar energies. “It’s the rotation of the wheel and that each season represents something new.”

Walker emphasized the role that metaphysical shops play in preserving and sharing these traditions, describing them as spaces that provide tools, guidance, and education for those exploring earth-based spirituality, along with supplies and knowledge tied to nature, healing, and the seasonal cycle reflected in the Summer Solstice. “It’s all about coming in and realizing we’re all one family.”

As the wheel of the year continues to turn, the Summer Solstice serves as a lasting reminder of humanity’s enduring relationship with our natural world. Though modern life often moves at a relentless pace, many practitioners find solace in these ancient observations, offering an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with both nature and our community.

Whether through rituals, gathering, gardening, or simply watching the sun linger a little longer in the evening sky, the solstice continues to carry symbolic meaning across generations. In honoring traditions that have endured for thousands of years, many modern practitioners are not merely looking toward the past but rediscovering a sense of grounding, balance, and connection that feels increasingly valuable in the modern world.

For those interested in exploring this season further, each shop has a large inventory of supplies and hosts ongoing events. Aura Clinic, established in 1997, provides chakra cleanses, psychic and tarot readings, live aura readings, and photography. Enchanted Forest was founded in 1991, making them the oldest metaphysical shop in Fort Worth. Along with cleanses and readings, massage therapy is also available.

As for happenings tied to a specific date on the solar-based Gregorian calendar, keep Sat, Jun 20, in mind. That’s when The Landing at Epic Central (2961 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, 800-288-8386) hosts its Summer Solstice Festival 7pm-11pm with live music by Evan Boyer, Guthrie Kennard, Sadie Lee, Dakota Ragsdill, Paul Renna, and The Woodsmen with host Jason Pardo from Texas Select Radio. There is no cost to attend.