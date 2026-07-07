With millions of followers on social media, the Libs of TikTok account fights the conservative fight from the trenches of hate and insanity. The Libs’ latest target? An old, formidable foe from Flower Mound.

After doxxing Hive Bakery a second time, the Libs no doubt scurried back under their crusty, soiled rocks as Hive’s social-media follows climbed by 15K on Facebook, 10K on TikTok, and 8K on Instagram to well over half a million total.

It all started with the Libs posting, “Attention everyone in [the] Flower Mound, Texas area. The [sic] Hive Bakery apparently hates conservatives and our country. This was their message for the 4th of July: ‘We refuse to observe this holiday. F*** this fascist regime.’ Would be a shame if everyone in the area saw this!”

The bakery’s address and phone number accompanied the message.

“I’ve literally never experienced anything quite like this before,” replied Hive owner, founder, and Food Network champion Haley Popp. “Our bakery phone is ringing off the hook today, and I decided to answer a few. The first caller didn’t know what a sycophant was. Couldn’t even pronounce it. Said they don’t watch the news. Couldn’t define fascism. But go off, guys. Just proving my point. … You know you’re doing something right when the lowest of the low come for you. MAGA is losing its grip. Don’t let up. Resist. Rebel. Revolt.”

The 8-year-old business specializes in baked political statements, too. For the Fourth of July, Hive whipped up treats emblazoned with the upside-down American flag sandwiched by the words “UNDER” and “DISTRESS.”

“People need to chill,” Popp posted the other day. “Freedom of speech is powerful. It’s how we choose to rebel in a time when everything feels corrupt. It became abundantly apparent yesterday after several phone calls and hundreds of emails from MAGA that there are far too many uneducated individuals out there making uninformed decisions. Put Newsmax away. Stop watching Fox News. Immerse yourself in knowledge, not propaganda. … Stay on the right side of history. Resist. Rebel. Revolt. Love it. Wish me luck.”

Popp goes on to ask for patience as “hundreds” of online orders are filled.

The baker may want normal, everyday antifascists to know that her shop sits at 360 Parker Square Rd and that orders can be made by calling 972-316-7625 or visiting HiveBakeryTX.com.

This column reflects the opinions of the editorial board and not the Fort Worth Weekly. To submit a column, please email Editor Anthony Mariani at Anthony@FWWeekly.com. He will gently edit it for clarity and concision.