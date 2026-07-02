The Weekly has two special issues coming up. Our annual Creature Comforts Edition hits the stands the last week of July, and our inaugural Back-to-School Issue comes out the first week of August.

Creature Comforts 2026

Our annual animal-oriented issue comes out on Wed, Jul 29. From aardvarks to zebras, we’re covering it all, but our inspiration comes from man’s best friend. As our editor said in last year’s intro, “Loving a dog, or any pet really, allows us to give ourselves 100% to another being. There’s no fear of rejection, no judgment, just pure, unadulterated love, mostly in the form of giving: giving hugs, giving pets, giving kisses, giving play, giving time. Pet-love is the most perfect kind of love because it is unconditional both ways. That our good boys and good girls don’t live as long as we do on average is a cruel cosmic joke. Not enough time with them is apparently the price we pay for perfection, the price we pay for our too-short time with love perfected.” To reach last year’s articles, start here . You can also pursue the full issue in a flipbook format at https://www.fwweekly.com/creature-comforts/ .

Back to School 2026

From books and supplies to extracurricular activities, The Weekly is taking a crack at new cover-to-cover special issue. Back to School will hit the stands on Wed, Aug 1. On the editorial side, we hope to cover news about FWISD, fall sports at TCU, a new high school team competition, local music schools, and more. As for sales and specials from local businesses, well, that’s where you come in. (Business owners, keep reading.)

Want to Reserve Space?

Our final deadlines are on Tuesdays for our weekly edition, including the special issues listed above, but we like to book space by Fridays. Okay, Mondays if need be. If you’re interested in reserving space, please contact your FWW representative ASAP or click here to get started.

As for Articles and Listings Ideas…

We’d love to hear from you. In addition to the special dates above, each week we highlight one event for each day of the week in Night & Day and feature food and beverage events in Ate Days a Week. Do you have any upcoming events or offers we should be aware of? Please email marketing@fwweekly.com for consideration.

Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer!