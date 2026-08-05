Of all the arbitrary cruelties in the world, cancer is easily the most insidious. This May, Platinum Music Complex owner Duane Tyree learned that the colon cancer he’d been fighting for months had spread to his liver, and the 56-year-old now has a Stage IV diagnosis. Tyree, who loves the Lord at least as much as he loves Van Halen and is trusting in God to take him through this struggle, continues to devote as much energy as possible to the North Richland Hills rehearsal, education, and performance space and the hundreds of musicians and fans who have grown up around it. So far, his friends and family have put on two benefit concerts for him, one in June at the Blue Bayou in Fort Worth and another at PMC. Both featured a stacked lineup of hard rock, blues, and Texas country, and the outpouring of support was tremendous. Yet Tyree is still undergoing chemotherapy, and his bills are staggering. His fiancée, Mariha Fauth, has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his treatment, and of their $9,000 goal, $915 has been donated so far, so if you’d like to help a helper, please visit GoFundMe.com and look under “Support Duane & Platinum Music Complex NRH.”