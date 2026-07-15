Longtime Fort Worth bluesman Johnny Mack died Sunday from heart failure. He was 67.

Friendly and outgoing, and seemingly always onstage, Mack is perhaps best known for Gave Myself the Blues, his 2003 album produced by fellow Fort Worth bluesman James Hinkle. Mack is survived by his sister, Donna McWilliams.

Mack played in dozens of regional groups throughout his life, for the past decade with Americana Fort Worth singer-songwriter Joe Savage, who recalled, “I met Johnny in 2014, and he was always supportive of younger artists, fun to be around, and could really light up a room from stage. People loved hearing Johnny sing and watching him perform. He was a unique individual and a living legend”

Mack was born in Wichita, Kansas, and attended Wichita High School (class of 1976) then the University of South Dakota before moving to Fort Worth. Hinkle said Mack “was kind and loving, and he loved the Fort Worth music community. He was a good friend, and we put a lot of miles on together, and I’m sorry to see him go.”

Mack’s life will be celebrated with a musical gathering at Magnolia Motor Lounge on Thursday. Since Mack does not qualify for the county to pay for his cremation, Joe Savage has set up a GoFundMe at gofund.me/c2b76e065 to help pay Mack’s balance of $2,000. — Juan R. Govea