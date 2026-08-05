Sundance Square will celebrate the work of eight young Fort Worth area artists during Showcase Night on Thur, Aug 6, from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm in its Plaza Pavilion. The public exhibition features high school artists who just completed a nine-week mentorship with 2026 Texas Artist-in-Residence instructor Sari Shryack.

Over the course of the summer, students from local high schools met weekly in Shryack’s studio above Sundance Clay in downtown Fort Worth, developing their skills in drawing, composition, color theory, and acrylic painting while creating original works that reflect their own artistic voices. The showcase will feature one to three finished paintings by each student, presented in a pop-up gallery celebrating both their technical growth and creative development throughout the program.

“A big goal of this residency for me was to not only create a body of work centered on this city, but also do outreach based on art lessons with the community,” said Shryack. “I had an amazing painting professor come into my life when I was a teenager who gave me art as an outlet to express myself. I truly think this shaped the course of my life. As a teacher myself now, I’m lucky to know these students and have the space and time to be able to share my passion with them.”

This painting program was created as part of Shryack’s year-long residency, which combines the development of a new body of work for a solo exhibition with community-centered arts programming in Fort Worth. In addition to her professional art practice, Shryack teaches painting via workshops, retreats, and online courses.

Growing up in a low-income household, Shryack did not realize until college that painting could become both a career and a lifelong creative practice. That experience inspired her to create opportunities for young artists to explore professional pathways while building meaningful artistic communities.

Applications for the program began with recommendations from visual art teachers across the Fort Worth area, who nominated students demonstrating artistic interest, self-motivation, and commitment. The selected students represent several North Texas high schools and arrived with a wide range of artistic experience.

“I heard about the course from my art teacher in middle school,” said Laila J., a freshman-to-be. “She told me this would be a fun opportunity. It has been; and I’ve gotten a lot better at my painting”

“I will take the knowledge that Sari shared with us,” said Anna M., a rising junior. “I get to practice my acrylic skills, which I’m happy about.”

Throughout the workshop, students completed observational studies, master studies, drawings, and paintings before transitioning into original projects that explored personal style, storytelling, and creative expression. Their final works demonstrate not only technical achievement but the individual perspectives each student has developed over the course of the program.

“One of our dreams within the Sundance Square Art Department has been to host more community art classes, especially for young artists. We’re so proud of what Sari has built with these local students. We hope to continue providing North Texas with accessibility to the arts, but also to creative outlets, whether you’re an experienced artist or have never picked up a paintbrush,” added Sarah Ayala, Art Director at Sundance Square.

The Showcase Night is free and open to the public. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the student artists, view their work, and celebrate the accomplishments of the inaugural class. Shryack will deliver remarks at 6pm.