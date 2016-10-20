Sports Rush: Taken Out at the Ballgame

What would you do if you became sick or injured your whatsis attending a big sporting event? It’s probably not something you think about when you’re headed out to enjoy yourself, but venues do plan for it. So what should you know?

I found myself this week at a conference for the American College of Emergency Physicians. Now, I’m not a doctor myself, but I do shoot video of them at conferences sometimes. As I was scanning the list of exhibitors, I found a company whose gig is planning for unforeseen health situations at major events. In this video interview, I talked to Connor Fitzpatrick, the Chief Operating Officer of CrowdRX, to find out what sort of planning they do, why they would be at a conference populated by emergency room physicians, and what a fan should be aware at if they are taken ill at a major event.