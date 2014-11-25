Near Lake Worth, nestled just off Loop 820 on Navajo Trail, inside a Shell gas station, Navajo Burger is secretly producing some of Fort Worth’s best and easily most economical burgers. And these folks are doing it without necessarily broadcasting the fact.

Except for a small wooden patio, nothing about Navajo says, “Eat here!” Inside, to the right of the cash register, is the dining room. Three wooden booths with worn, burgundy-cushioned seats face a long cafeteria-style bar, with ketchup and napkin spools spread evenly along it. Covered in dated macro-brew signs and posters and with a couple of small TVs tuned to sports, the Navajo is definitely a burger joint in the truest, best sense of the word.

Word on the street was that The Junkyard was the greasiest burger in town. Truer words have never been spoken. With American, cheddar, and Swiss cheeses over grilled onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and jalapeños, plus pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard –– everything sliding around perilously when lifted and gratuitously leaking juices –– the thing is nearly impossible to eat without a fork and knife. Good thing the Navajo serves the burger with plastic versions of each.

The restaurant’s namesake burger (with American cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, and bacon) is not nearly as messy but just as rewarding, probably because of the beef. Like the veggies, the half-pound patties are fresh and perfectly seasoned. (The buns are prepackaged and plain but come lightly toasted, which is a nice, tasty touch.) A double burger will cost you only a little extra. (In one instance, it was $1. In another, it was $2. Fair warning.)

Navajo Burger also does catfish. It’s nothing great, probably what you’d find at your local church fish-fry but decent. The joint also offers grilled chicken salads and healthy sandwiches.

The patio is especially nice this time of year. A wooden lattice fence lined with rope lights surrounds a few solid picnic tables –– the only table that doesn’t fit under the giant red awning sports a Coors Light umbrella. It’s weird, but with people flowing in and out of the front doors constantly, most of them on their way to or from nearby Lake Worth, Navajo Burger has a sort of beach-town vibe (if it’s a beach town near a military base with C-130J’s taking off and landing seemingly nonstop).

The alcohol situation at Navajo Burger is pretty weird. You buy your beer or wine in the gas station part of the establishment and then mosey over to the tables. And the price is right. A 32-ounce bottle of Bud Light is only $2.99, which means it’s possible to get completely full as well as semi-buzzed here for well under 10 bucks.

[box_info]

Navajo Burger

7028 Navajo Tr, FW. 817-237-9992. 8am-8pm Sun, 6am-8pm Mon-Thu, 7am-8:30pm Fri-Sat.

Hamburger ………………………………………………… $4.09

Navajo Burger ……………………………………………. $5.59

The Junkyard …………………………………………….. $6.29

Fries …………………………………………………………. $1.79

[/box_info]