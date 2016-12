Artspace 111’s new show is all about locations. Near & Far is the set of prints, paintings, and collages by William Greiner, while Up & Down features more of Nancy Lamb’s celebrated paintings of socialites at parties. The opening reception for this is 5pm Thu.

Near & Far & Up & Down, Dec 8-Jan 4. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-877-4920.