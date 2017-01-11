Wednesday 11 – Francisco de Goya’s portrait of Pedro Romero is one of the Kimbell Art Museum’s treasures, but in his lecture, Goya, Romero, and Bullfighting in an Era of Upheaval, UT professor David Cushing will argue that the painting is also an inflection point in the artist’s career, his relationship to bullfighting, and the political changes rocking Spanish society at the time. The lecture is at 12:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 12 – High-school students will take the stage at the Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge to perform as part of Music for Mental Health. The proceeds from this benefit show will go to Mental Health Association of Tarrant County’s LOSS program, which specializes in suicide awareness and prevention. The concert is at 7pm at 1311 Lipscomb St, FW. Admission is $10. Call 817-926-0986.

Friday 13 – Larry Shue was never able to follow up on the success of his 1983 play The Foreigner, because he was killed in a small plane crash in Virginia. However, his farce about a man mistaken for a foreigner in rural Georgia has weathered the barbs of critics about its plot contrivances to live in the repertoires of theater companies across the nation. Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre’s production runs today thru Jan 29 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 682-231-0082.

Saturday 14 – The beer that Shakespeare and his buddies drank in Elizabethan England probably would have been maltier and weaker than the beer we drink now, but don’t let that get in the way of attending ShakesBEER for Shakespeare, Theatre Arlington’s event to celebrate the opening of their new show, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). The event is 4-7pm at Legal Draft Beer Co., 500 E Division St, Arlington. Tickets are $20-40. Call 817-275-7661.

Sunday 15 – It will be the Green Bay Packers who come to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys in their divisional-round playoff game. The Pack are not only the most balanced of the NFC teams remaining in the playoffs, they’re also riding a seven-game win streak, and Aaron Rodgers is playing out of his mind. Dak Prescott and the Cowboy offense will have to control the clock to keep him on the sideline. Kickoff is at 3:30pm at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $115-560. Call 800-745-3000.

Monday 16 – Arthur Conan Doyle kept wanting to kill off Sherlock Holmes, fearing that his wildly popular detective stories were distracting him from more serious literary efforts. However, Sherlock wouldn’t stay dead. The Season 4 finale of Sherlock is the show’s straightforward adaptation of Conan Doyle’s “The Final Problem,” in which Holmes has his supposedly fatal encounter with archcriminal Moriarty. The episode airs at 7pm today and Jan 18 at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $13-16. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 17 – From Hank Greenberg, Al Rosen, and Sandy Koufax all the way through Ian Kinsler and Gabe Kapler, Jewish baseball players have had an impact on their sport and the culture at large. A new exhibit from the National Museum of Jewish History comes to Fort Worth. It’s called Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American, and it’s up thru Mar 5 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S Hulen St, FW. Admission is $5. Call 817-909-4354.