There was talk of a No Kings 2.0 protest happening over Fourth of July weekend, but I don’t see anything scheduled as of yet. Let’s meet back here next week, and I’ll let you know what I find out.

Meanwhile, the national organizers of the Women’s March are promoting something called Free America Weekend. “From block parties to protests, we’re gathering on porches, in parks, in streets, and town squares to reclaim the radical promise of freedom.” Their purpose is to demonstrate that protest is patriotic, to end poverty and fear, and to protect our disappearing rights. As of press time, nothing is happening in North Texas, but a big rally is taking place in Austin. Freedom Fest Austin: Free America Weekend is at the Texas State Capitol (1100 Congress Av) from 5pm to 8pm, featuring some of Austin’s top local musicians. For more information or to host an event of your own, visit action.womensmarch.com/calendars/free-america-weekend.

For those seeking an old-fashioned dose of Americana with live music, fireworks, and family fun, here are some traditional celebrations around North Texas.

Tuesday, July 2, 2025

Red, White & Lewisville, the final evening of the Sounds of Lewisville 2025 concert series at Wayne Ferguson Plaza (150 W Church St, Lewisville, 972-219-3400), begins with live music at 6:30pm and ends with a drone show and fireworks. Original country artist Kate Watson will be preceded by 8 Tracks, who will play cover tunes. Admission is free. For more info, visit SoundsofLewisville.com.

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Downtown Arlington is hosting its annual Light Up Arlington concert at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-543-4308) from 7pm until dark, featuring live music by the Brad Thompson Band and opener Chef Dee. Once the sun sets, the concert finale will include a fireworks display. There is no cost to attend.

The City of Roanoke is also hosting its celebration tonight. The All-American Fireworks & Festival will be in front of City Hall (500 S Oak St, Roanoke, 817-491-2411) 5pm-10pm, with a kids’ zone with balloon artists, carnival rides, face painters, a pie-eating contest, food trucks, and a performance by Emerald City Band. Then, at 9:15pm, the fireworks show begins. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, July 4, 2025

Fort Worth’s Fourth, featuring one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas, will once again take place along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700). General admission is free. Check out FortWorthsFourth.com for more information about activities and times in the coming days. For more Independence Day options, pick up next week’s Night & Day column.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Sonidos del Summer: Northside 4th goes down at Marine Park (303 NW 20th St, Fort Worth). The event begins at 5pm with a vendor market, followed by live music starting at 6 pm. Headliners Latin Express take the stage at 8pm. Bring picnic supplies, including blankets, chairs, refreshments, and snacks (please note that alcohol and glass containers are not permitted), but food trucks will also be on-site. Earlier in the day, there will also be a parade and a block party. For details as the date approaches, follow the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.com/FWHCC.