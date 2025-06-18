In celebration of Pride Month, many North Texas organizations are hosting events over the next couple of weeks to support the LGBTQIA+ community and raise awareness about some very real issues. A few local events have already happened — sorry we’re a little late to the party — so we’re including some of our favorite pictures from those as well.

Friday, June 20, 2025

Dang it, Dallas. You out-Fort Worthed us on this one. This year, the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, 214-922-1200), along with the neighboring Nasher Sculpture Center and Crow Museum of Asian Art, is presenting the Texas cowboy as its Pride 2025 theme. The Texas Gay Rodeo Association (with a chapter right here in Fort Worth) and Dallas’ famous Round-Up Saloon will be on hand representing Texas Pride at this evening of art, music, and dancing at the Dallas Arts District’s annual DMA Pride Block Party 6pm-11pm on the museum grounds. For more information, visit DMA.org/programs/events/pride-block-party. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

In September 2010, several publicized suicides of LGBTQIA+ youth reminded educator Sharon Herrera of the pain she had experienced earlier in life, and that’s when she decided to build a community in Tarrant County where all children are safe. With peer and community support, LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. (Students, Allies, Volunteers, Educators Support) was born. Among the many special events the group hosts, one of the most popular is the annual Youth Pride Picnic. Intended for LGBTQIA+ people 24 and younger, it’s a free picnic lunch with family (or chosen family). This year’s picnic is from 10am to 4pm. Once you register via Eventbrite.com, the location information will be sent to you.

From 6pm to 8pm is also Queer Craft Night at The Welman Project (3950 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4000). This event is for LGBTQIA+ members 18+ to have a sober, safe place to “hang out, make a mess, and build community.” There is no cost to attend, but donations are always welcome.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) is hosting a Pride Market, presented by Wandering Roots, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Trinity Pride, the nonprofit that produces the annual festival of the same name. From noon to 4pm, there will be food, drinks, flash tattoos, and items by local vendors. Admission is free.

Now thru Sun

The annual summer arts festival at Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012) is dedicated to uplifting underrepresented communities. For SparkFest 2025, the theater is celebrating Native Americans and peoples indigenous to Turtle Island (the North American continent) and the Hawaiian Islands. The festival has already started, but you can still hear the diverse voices and stories at events now thru Sunday. The lineup includes Oak Cliff native Ryan Matthieu Smith, who identifies as Lipan Apache and Two-Spirit and is involved in various artistic endeavors, including theater, drag, and circus. While the term “Two-Spirit” refers to Indigenous individuals who embody both masculine and feminine spirits, it is not synonymous with LGBTQIA+. Still, it does represent a specific and valued gender identity within certain Indigenous cultures. For more info and SparkPass tickets ($75), visit SparkFestFWTX.com.

This Weekend & Next

For Pride Month this year, Rooftop Cinema Club, located on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Hotel (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, @RooftopCinemaClubDowntownFortWorth), presents a curated collection of either films made by LGBTQIA+ storytellers or works that hold special significance for their community. Two of the screenings — Set It Off (10:15pm Fri) and Jennifer’s Body (10:15pm Sat) — will serve as fundraising events for LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S., with 15% of the proceeds benefiting the local youth nonprofit. Tickets start at $19 at RooftopCinemaClub.com.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

There will be a Gay & Lesbian Singles Night at Rooftop Cinema Club at 10:30pm. The club has teamed up with Matchbox Dating to shake up the usual singles scene with curated matches and spicy mini-dates. Think: sspeed dating meets personality quiz — but make it queer and iconic. This event is for 21+ only. Tickets are $25 at RooftopCinemaClub.com.

Saturday, June 28, 2025

This year’s theme for the Higher Purpose Pride fair at Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) is Baba Yaga’s Night of Pride, and it will be an evening of expression, fun, and whimsy 3pm-1am. That evening, there will be craft activities, spell stations, tarot readers, and vendors. The event is for all ages before 8pm, then it becomes adults-only (21+) 8pm-1am. During the adult portion of the evening, there will be live music and local drag talent competing for cash prizes for first and second places. This festival brings together a diverse range of marginalized groups, including LGBTQIA+ individuals, pagans, Wiccans, and others. Read more about Baba Yaga, the legend from Slavic lore, in Night & Day/Memorial Day & Beyond from Summertime 2025 at FWWeekly.com.

The sixth annual Trinity Pride Fest (@TrinityPrideFW) has moved to South Main Village this year, specifically along South Main Street between West Broadway Avenue and West Vickery Boulevard, and it’s 6pm-10pm. Organizers promise an evening that balances celebration with purpose and wisdom with whimsy. There will be family-friendly activities, live performances across multiple entertainment zones, a nonprofit row showcasing community organizations like YesterQueer: The Tarrant County LGBTQ History Project — their pop-up will be at Amphibian Stage — and a Vendor Pride market by Wandering Roots with local makers. As for eats and drinks, the new event location allows culinary adventures at local businesses already on-site and food trucks and vendors in tents. For more about that, read this week’s Ate Days column. There is no cost to attend.

You may want to start your Trinity Pride Fest day at the annual Pride Brunch at the Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) 11am-3pm. This local favorite serves scratch-made pub-style food, cocktails, and wine, plus there are 25 rotating taps of craft beer and tons of bottled and canned options from all over. Later that evening, come back to the Lady for live music by the Bikini Whales (8pm and 9:15pm) and TRVR (7pm).

Amphibian Stage is quite busy this month. Along with the two events mentioned above, Amphibian Stage will also be the location of Claws Out Comedy & Drag Pride Show at 8pm during Trinity Pride Fest. This year’s slogan is epic. “Love is love. Funny is funny. ‘Y’all’ means ‘all.’ ” This troupe celebrates authenticity and individuality, and its mental health “advoCATS” use humor to tackle dark subject matter and normalize conversations surrounding mental health. The show celebrates diversity, offering a platform not only for overlooked performers to shine and underrepresented voices to be heard but also for audience members to find community and connection. Due to adult content, this show is recommended for audiences 18+. Tickets are $27 at ClawsOutComedy.com.

June thru Sept

Irving Archives & Museum (801 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 972-721-3700) is presenting a new Pride-tastic exhibit. Up now thru Sun, Sep 28, Badge of Pride: From Silence to Celebration offers one of the first (and most comprehensive) artifact-driven explorations of LGBTQIA+ history in Texas. Along with a panel from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, the collection features archival materials, historical narratives, and personal artifacts, everything curated by the North Texas nonprofit Badge Of Pride. Visitors can connect with history through the objects and stories of those who lived it. This exhibit and its accompanying speaker series, Say It Loud: From the Shadows to the Mainstage, are meant to serve as a reminder of how far the LGBTQIA+ community has come and the work still ahead to build a more inclusive future.

Past Tense

With this being the third week of Pride Month, some epic happenings have already, well, happened. Here are some of the best pictures from recent events.