Wednesday 18 – This year marks the 65th anniversary of the release of Singin’ in the Rain. Whether you watch it to see all the tricks that La La Land borrowed from it or as a tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds (who was still a teenager when she landed the female lead in the film), you’ll find this deserves its reputation as Hollywood’s greatest-ever musical. The film screens at 2pm & 7pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $7.40-7.90. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 19 – For the Cliburn Sessions concert at the Live Oak tonight, pianist Conrad Tao has picked a fittingly contemporary program. A Liszt transcription of a Schubert song is paired with Missy Mazzoli’s Isabelle Eberhardt Dreams of Pianos, an intoxicating mix of Schubert and Radiohead. Also on the bill is Julia Wolfe’s driving, explosive Compassion, Beethoven’s 31st Piano Sonata, and the world premiere of Dan Thorpe’s this central valley heat will kill us all. The concert is at 8pm at 1311 Lipscomb St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-212-4280.

Friday 20 – Martin Charnin not only wrote the lyrics for Annie but also directed the show when it debuted on Broadway back in 1977 and became one of the biggest smashes in the history of American musical theater. He’ll direct the show, which co-stars the awesomely named Gilgamesh Taggett as Daddy Warbucks, when it comes to Bass Hall this week. The show runs thru Sun at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $33-121. Call 817-212-4280.

Saturday 21 – Stage West opens the regional premiere of Stupid Fucking Bird this weekend. Freely adapting Chekhov’s The Seagull to the present day, this play by Aaron Posner (whose My Name Is Asher Lev was previously put on by the troupe) is surprisingly faithful to the themes and structure of the 1896 original. The play runs Jan 19-Feb 19 at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $10-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Sunday 22 – God’s not dead, He’s just a cranky, useless old guy who spends all his time on an outdated computer in a crappy Brussels apartment in the religious satire The Brand New Testament. Jaco van Dormael’s well-received farce features God’s 10-year-old daughter wresting power from her dad by sending a text message to everyone in the world with the exact date and time of their deaths. The movie plays Fri-Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 23 – Just in time for our Republican government to roll back all of Martin Luther King Jr.’s victories in civil rights, the Martin Luther King Day celebration on West Magnolia Avenue will showcase the beginning of the final stages of the mural decorating the front of the building that holds Concept Connections and Great Harvest Bread Co. Live music by Sheran Keyton will accompany the proceedings. The event will be noon-2pm at 1305 W Magnolia Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-903-4979.

Tuesday 24 – Envisioned specifically for kids ages 8 and under, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s new exhibit is called Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites. The show brings to life beloved children’s books from The Tale of Peter Rabbit to If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, all in the name of promoting reading among younger museumgoers. The show runs Sat thru May 7 at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.