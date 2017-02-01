Wednesday 01 – The DFW South Asian Film Festival is doing something special this year. While it’s taking place in Dallas on the weekend of the 19th, tonight the organizers are holding a special screening of Growing Up Smith at the Modern to raise awareness of both the festival and this comedy about a 10-year-old Indian boy whose family moves to America in the 1970s, which opens theatrically this weekend. The movie screens at 8pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $15. Call 817-738-9215.

Thursday 02 – Despite having been blinded in one eye a few years ago, Lisa Adams Reed has continued to work as an artist, painting colorful landscapes that manage to make even a snowy winter scene seem jolly and inviting. Visual Arts Society of Texas will bring her to Denton tonight to discuss her life and career at 7pm at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E Hickory St, Denton. Admission is free-$3.

Friday 03 – Béla Bartók was dying of leukemia when he composed his Third Piano Concerto as a surprise birthday present for his wife. His student Tibor Serly finished orchestrating the last 17 measures of this lively piece, whose harmonies had less paprika on them than the Hungarian composer’s previous music. Inon Barnatan will join the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Christoph König for a performance of this today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $23-88. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 04 – Disney already did a musical take on the Rapunzel story, but Casa Mañana is coming out anyway with Rapunzel: A Very Hairy Fairy Tale, in which the handsome prince is accompanied by a hairdresser sidekick who’s searching for the perfect head of hair and likely has no idea what’s in store for them. The show runs Fri thru Feb 19 at 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $20-35. Call 817-332-2272.

Sunday 05 – The way most American ballet companies do The Nutcracker is the way the Bolshoi does Swan Lake. The famed Russian troupe performs it every year and not just during a certain season but all through the year. This afternoon, local movie theaters will re-broadcast a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s ballet from 2015, with Svetlana Zakharova dancing the roles of Odette and Odile, at 1pm at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16-18. Call 818-761-6100.

Monday 06 –There’s not a great deal going on this evening, so your best bet might be to head down to Magnolia Motor Lounge and catch Lucas Bevan and Josh Grider. The former is a regular at the West 7th bar on Monday nights, while the latter is a Nashville country act passing through town. The music starts at 9:30pm at 3005 Morton St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-3344.

Tuesday 07 – The movie version of Wayne’s World turns 25 next week, which makes us feel old. (Yeah! And monkeys might fly out of our butts!) To mark the occasion, special screenings of the Saturday Night Live-inspired comedy will be held at various local movie theaters, featuring film critic Peter Travers interviewing director Penelope Spheeris as well as some of the actors. Screenings start at 7pm at Cinemark Alliance Town Center, 9228 Sage Meadow Tr, FW, and Cinemark Tinseltown, 911 W Hwy 114, Grapevine. Tickets are $4.60. Call 817-750-0560 or 817-481-5040.