Wednesday 08 – You see works of art loaned to local museums all the time, yet you never think of what it means for the institution lending them. As part of a lecture this afternoon called The Kimbell on the Road: Velázquez to Vigée-Lebrun, museum curator Nancy Edwards discusses what the museum learned when it loaned its own works to other exhibitions. The talk is at 12:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 09 – Guest artist Bill Evans was inspired by the music of Claudia Howard Queen to create a new dance called For Nana, inspired by a mutual friend who founded the dance troupe Chicago Moving Company. This work will be the centerpiece of the UNT Faculty Dance Concert , which also includes other pieces by Mary Lynn Babcock, Shelley Cushman, and Teresa Cooper. The performances run today thru Sun at Radio Television and Performing Arts Bldg, 1179 Union Cir, Denton. Tickets are $7.50-10. Call 940-565-2428.

Friday 10 – Amphibian Stage Productions brings us the regional premiere of Northside Hollow, Jonathan Fielding and Brenda Withers’ play about a coal miner trapped underground awaiting rescue. When the play debuted in Boston 18 months ago, the Boston Globe called it “mordantly funny and sorrowful” and praised its lighting design, with members of the audience wearing helmets with lamps. The play runs today thru Mar 5 at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $33. Call 817-923-3012.

Saturday 11 – It’s relatively early in the season for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross , but the competition doesn’t figure to be any less intense when the motorcycle racing series comes to AT&T Stadium this afternoon. So far, Ryan Dungey has gotten off to a good start defending his 2016 championship in the 450SX series. The event starts at 3:30pm at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $16-124. Call 800-745-3000.

Sunday 12 – It’s all about Shakespeare’s comedies when Stolen Shakespeare Guild takes the stage this weekend. The troupe puts on the Bard’s Much Ado About Nothing, a masterpiece of barbed romantic banter, and Love’s Labours Lost, a more esoteric and harder-to-find piece about a young king and some lords who fruitlessly attempt to withdraw from the world to improve their minds. The plays run Fri thru Mar 5 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $15-19. Call 817-811-4111.

Monday 13 – Beethoven wrote 16 string quartets, some of which rank among the greatest examples of the form. However, that’s not enough for the Miami-based Amernet String Quartet, so composer Jeffrey Briggs is transcribing all 32 of the composer’s piano sonatas for strings as well. Tonight the Amernets come to Spectrum Chamber Music Series of Fort Worth to play the world premiere of his transcription of the “Appassionata” Sonata. The concert is at 7pm at First United Methodist Church, 800 W 5th St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-377-0688.