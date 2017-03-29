Wednesday 29 – Ordinarily, you shouldn’t go near Tuna that’s been around for 36 years, but Greater Tuna promises to be fresher when it comes to Bass Hall this week. That’s because Jaston Williams has hung up his quick-change costumes, though never fear, since he’s still in the director’s chair for this new production starring Ryan Bailey, Tim Leavon, and Will Mercer. The show runs today thru Thu at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-99. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 30 – Don’t fill up on bread, because the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival runs this weekend. The area’s best chefs will try to outdo each other, brewers will supply plenty of suds to cut the grease and salt, and vintners will trot out their best chardonnays and cabernets to wash it all down at a series of events. The event runs today thru Sat at various locations. Check calendar for addresses and prices.

Friday 31 – The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus has resulted in movies, ballets, and operas, but it wasn’t until Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice that anyone tried to see the story from the woman’s point of view, as we learn unsettling things about what Orpheus’ beloved learns in the underworld. Sundown Collaborative Theatre’s production of this runs today thru Apr 9 at Point Blank Black Box Theatre, 318 W Hickory St, Denton. Tickets are $10-12. 940-220-9302.

Saturday 01 – She’s descended from a Lithuanian Jewish father and a Chinese-Peruvian mother, so it’s no wonder that Gabriela Lena Frank has made her home in America, or that she has been a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. There’s no word yet on which pieces of music will be played when Cliburn at the Modern honors her work, but her global perspective will inform what you hear. The concert is at 2pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-212-4280.

Sunday 02 – The stage at Sundance Square is host to Merge this afternoon, as TCC faculty members take to the boards to perform new works of modern dance. They’ll be joined by various local dance troupes ranging from Ballet Folklórico Azteca to Muscle Memory Dance Theater to Collective Force Dance Academy. The performance is at 2pm at Main & 4th sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-515-7174.

Monday 03 – Your best bet on a sleepy Monday is to make the trip to the Dallas International Film Festival. This year’s event features movies by Xavier Dolan, François Ozon, and James Gray, but today you can see documentaries about Texas artist Lance Letscher and big-game hunting. The festival runs Thu thru Apr 8 at Angelika Film Center, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas and Magnolia Theater, 3699 McKinney Av, Dallas. Single tickets are $12, passes are $125-750. Call 214-238-5690.

Tuesday 04 – For the moment, the amateur and unlimited amateur events are holding sway at the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes, but it’ll give way soon enough to the open section of the competition, so catch it while it’s here. The show runs thru Apr 15 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-244-6188.