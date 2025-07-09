All Weekend

On view thru Sunday at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933), Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music explores the Fort Worth brothers’ fascination with the Age of Enlightenment, a time in Europe between the 17th and 19th centuries rife with new intellectual and creative thoughts. Organized by the Carter, the show features more than 20 artworks, including paintings, drawings, and music inspired by the Enlightenment’s cultural flavor. — Anthony Mariani

This weekend is also the inaugural Swap Meet at the DFW Car & Toy Museum (2550 McMillan Pkwy, Fort Worth, 817-834-3625), Texas’ largest car museum, which recently opened near Meacham Boulevard and N Sylvania Avenue. Antique, muscle, and vintage cars and parts will be for sale and for admiring, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Community Link, a food bank in Saginaw. There is no cost to attend, but the donation of a nonperishable food item is requested. Museum admission is also complimentary today.

Friday, July 11, 2025

Samhain, the Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season in the fall, is being celebrated a little early by the Skin & Bones Drum Cult at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW). “Why not!” said frontperson Daniel Katsuk. “This is a rare event of improv mass percussion, livid guitars, worldly apparatuses, exotic dancers, fiery and celebratory languor, curious plumage, decorative caparisons, and more.” The show starts at 9pm, and cover is $10. The Devil’s Rejects: A Texas Zombie Tribute closes out the evening with an 11pm set. Read more about the Skin & Bones Drum Cult in last winter’s “Krampus Claus” at FWWeekly.com.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

On the second Saturday of every month, Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @LibertyLoungeFWTX) hosts Lit Liberty Book Club. From 4pm to 6pm, the group will discuss the July book, The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow.

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Hemlock Haus (8309 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, @HemlockHaus.us), a self-described boutique for the dark and eccentric, is hosting its second annual Summerween tattoo and tarot event. From 11am to 6pm, there will be giveaways, piercing and tattoo specials, and divination and tarot readings. There is no cost to attend.

Monday, July 14, 2025

Every Monday at 7:30pm, it’s Open Mic Night at Big Laugh (604 Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-840-7998). Cover is only $2. In the late 2000s, Weekly scribe Steve Steward dabbled in standup comedy and participated in several open-mic nights around town. Naturally, when this one launched, he checked it out for himself. Read about his experience in “Belly Achin’ ” at FWWeekly.com.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

For the first time in 40 years, The Wiz returns “home” to Fort Worth today as part of an all-new tour. Based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this musical has taken a classic but mostly white-oriented American fantasy and transformed it into an all-Black extravaganza. The groundbreaking twist changed the face of Broadway when first debuting. With an iconic score packed with funk, soul, gospel, and rock, The Wiz tells the tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop dance paves the way for easing on down the road. The Wiz takes flight at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) 7:30pm Tue-Sat, Jul 15-19; 1:30pm Sat-Sun, Jul 19-20; and 6:30pm Sun, Jul 20. Tickets start at $44 at BassHall.com.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Ridglea Christian Church (6720 W Elizabeth Ln, Fort Worth, 817-738-0612) is hosting an event featuring Rev. Brandon Robertson, activist and author of Queer & Christian: Reclaiming the Bible, Our Faith, and Our Place at the Table at 7 pm. After the talk, a reception and book signing will be held at the on-site fellowship hall. The church views this as an opportunity for people to connect with LGBTQ+-affirming organizations in the Fort Worth area. There is no cost to attend.