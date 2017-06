For the summer, William Campbell Contemporary Art is bringing in a selection of prints from Lococo Fine Art Publisher, the venerable company based in St. Louis. Among the show’s attractions are some new large-scale silkscreens by Alex Katz and a new series by Donald Sultan. The opening reception is 6pm Thu.

