A big part of North Texas is its weather – weather that isn’t mild by any criteria. Summers are hot, and we have heat waves that can last for weeks. The high humidity makes the hot summers even hotter. Air conditioning is practically a must during that time.

And when the summer’s over, then, during spring, an even harsher weather arrives.

This means stormy weather, frequent thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, and a lot of hailstorms. Although that shouldn’t be unexpected, especially considering North Texas is part of the Tornado Alley.

It’s this harsh weather that has prompted the citizens living there to build their houses accordingly. And it’s not just houses, whole neighborhoods, workshops, agricultural facilities, and commercial spaces – the entire infrastructure has been shaped by the harsh weather raging all across Fort Worth to the surrounding regions into one that focuses on durability. Over the last few years, there has been a growing shift toward steel and metal construction in North Texas.

Usually, steel and metal were used to build warehouses and agricultural infrastructure like barns, but in modern times, they have been adapted for more commercial uses.

It’s not about aesthetics or about following trends; it is about practicality concerning survival in a place where the weather is hard to ignore.

North Texas ‘New Age’ Buildings

If you ask any Fort Worth resident , they’ll explain to you just how fast the weather changes over there. Sure, they’re used to it, but for any newcomers or passersby, it’s no joke.

Here’s a super quick example – you could be enjoying your calm, serene spring afternoon, and then in a couple of minutes (no warning), you get a massive hailstorm.

And these are people, and they can adapt and get used to it.

But what about the buildings?

It’s these changes and extreme weather conditions that wear and tear buildings. High summer temperatures are one of the key factors that push roofing materials to their limits; cold snaps, on the other hand, test structural durability every winter.

If buildings use more traditional materials, they have difficulty withstanding repeated shifts in heat, moisture, and wind.

It’s only a matter of time until they cave in to the elements, and when that happens, roof replacement becomes a necessity, which involves a lot. Due to the ever-increasing need for roof maintenance, it is no wonder that maintenance costs have continued to rise; this is the case for both residential and commercial structures.

There’s only so much repair a house and its owner can take before looking for sturdier and longer-lasting alternatives. It’s not only a matter of money, but also of time and convenience.

This is why steel construction has become more prominent.

How Steel Has Become Better

Let’s take a quick example to point out how they’ve become better: If you take something like a weld-up building, which has become so much more common, you’ll notice it’s not just tin frames and insulation. Today, you’ve got coated and treated materials that are designed to resist all kinds of elements (e.g., moisture, extreme heat, warping, resisting strong winds, etc.).

This is the primary reason you’ve got businesses here in North Texas that specialize in providing high-quality materials, such as Fairlie Metal House (or a similar supplier/fabricator), rising in popularity and demand over the last couple of years.

After all, for most people, their houses are their most valuable possessions. And you want to have them built up to standard, not this quick ‘new’ construction that’s been popping up left and right over the last decade or so.

The Emergence of Metal Buildings Beyond Agriculture

It used to be that metal buildings were used solely in agriculture. Soon after, they also saw use in warehousing. That was pretty much it. But as time pressed on, their popularity grew. For instance, in North Texas, we can see metal buildings used in small business facilities, automotive shops, warehouses, aircraft hangars, event venues, home workshops, retail spaces, and modern barndominiums

It could be argued that a big part of the appeal that these structures have is their speed and efficiency. Weld-up steel systems can be built much faster than other buildings constructed with more traditional materials and methods.

They also offer ample space without requiring too many support columns.

But despite all those reasons, the main factor for their popularity still remains their durability. It’s really about what can perform better in the end, all while remaining cost-effective. And to add to that, these types of structures are also designed to resist extreme heat , moisture damage, pests, warping, rot, etc. It’s extremely versatile.

And it’s also been designed to do these things for very long periods, which makes it very attractive as a long-term investment.

Conclusion

Living in North Texas has always shaped how people live, but now it’s also shaping how they build. As North Texas continues to grow and to build toward the future, the industry has kept in stride with the trends and has made improvements, including better and stronger roofing, more durable materials used for siding, better insulation, improved use of ventilation, coatings that are resistant to weather changes, and higher wind-load engineering standards.

These changes have greatly reduced maintenance for property owners and improved the durability and reliability of their homes. Fewer repairs and less money spent certainly gives peace of mind, and a little peace of mind goes a long way.