Welcome to our Music Awards issue, in which we discuss a few of the scene’s big-picture topics with several nominees. What does it take to get younger music fans into clubs? Why can’t established hip-hop acts shake the artform’s early image and get gigs at the most prominent venues? Is Texas Music now just a parody of its former self? We’ve tried to find out.

Don’t forget our 16th Annual Music Awards Festival is this weekend: 4-9pm Sat, June 24, in the West 7th corridor and 4-9pm Sun, June 25, on the Near Southside. More than 40 bands from the 817 will perform for free. For more info, check out our handy pocket guide, inserted into every issue of this week’s Weekly on newsstands.

While you’re at the festival, be sure to pick up a copy of our annual compilation. Frequencies Vol. 8, recorded at Eagle Audio Recording Studio over two days, features Matt Tedder, Summer Dean, Heater, Henry the Archer, Brandon Marcel, Krum, and more. All of the sales of the album benefit United Way.

Congratulations to all the nominees, and thanks to everyone who makes and listens to local music. – Eric Griffey