1) Tonight (Wednesday), pop into Collective Brewing Project (112 St Louis Ave) for their Vinyl Night, sponsored by Dreamy Life and featuring Jordan Richardson, aka Son of Stan. His collection covers funk, R&B, soul, electro, New Jack Swing, and a hefty part of Steely Dan’s and Phil Collins’ oeuvres, and CBP has lots of interesting beers served by nice people. The jams happen from 7-9:30 pm. When you look up New Jack City on the internet, Google calls it a “Blaxploitation/Thriller” movie. Never thought of it as either, though I guess that makes sense. Here’s the trailer:

2) Division Brewing in Arlington (506 E Main St) gets heavy Friday night with Orcanaut, Forming the Void (from Lafayette, LA), and Stone Machine Electric. Of all the shows this weekend, this is probably the one you’ll see the most Sleep t-shirts at. Cover’s $5, it’s 21+, and Stone Machine Electric starts the show at 8pm. Here’s a video of Forming the Void’s “Gravity”:

3) I think it’s safe to say that the Rocker Horror Picture Show will never die. Now it its 42nd year, the cult classic continues to get screened all over the world, and on Friday night, Lola’s Trailer Park (2537 5th St) is showing the movie at 9 pm, with a performance by Hall and Oates tribute band Rich Girls inside at Lola’s Saloon after the movie. As tradition dictates, dressing up in costume is highly encouraged (but leave your water guns at home), and there are raffle prizes to be won. The movie is $7 by itself, or $10 for the Rich Girls, or $15 for both. Get costume ideas from this Rocky Horror Picture Show trailer:

4) Armoury D.E. (2714 Elm St, Dallas) celebrates two years of hosting shows on Friday night with rock ’n roll songwriter Daniel Markham, TV Theme-inspired instrumental prog group Programme, and Jeremiah Jackson, whose name sounds like that of a pioneer, preacher, or MMA fighter, though he actually makes pretty cool riff rock. He kicks off the free, 21+ show at 9pm. This is a recent Jeremiah Jackson performance videoed at the Grotto:

5) Saturday night, head to MASS (1002 S Main) for three area rock and roll bands: Dallas’ Goodnight Ned, Denton’s Birds of Night, and Oil Boom, the members of which hail from both Tarrant and Dallas counties, though only one of them is actually from Texas. Isn’t biographical information fun? The all-ages show is $10 at the door (or $7 pre-sale, and Good Night Ned opens the show at 9:30. This is easily my favorite Birds of Night song, and as luck would have it, there’s a video for it:

FULL DISCLOSURE/WRITER BIO ALERT: per editorial suggestion, in addition to writing about music and other shit for the FW Weekly, I am an investor in a venue/bar called Main at Southside, colloquially known as MASS. I also bartend there, as well as the Boiled Owl Tavern, a bar that also hosts shows a few times a month. And, since we’re on the subject of warning you against what may be perceived as my own icky, unseemly self-promotion and/or conflicts of interest, I play bass in the following bands: Oil Boom, Son of Stan, Darth Vato, and maybe, once again in the hypothetical future, EPIC RUINS. Sometimes I talk about one or more of those entities in this space, but I assure you that it has very little to do with my own vested interests; it just happens that the aforementioned venues and bands are part of the Fort Worth music scene, and this music scene is something I care very passionately about, as I have been part of it for the past fifteen years.