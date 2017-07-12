Band: Mean Motor Scooter
Rock Band: Quaker City Nighthawks
New Artist: Royal Sons
Americana/Roots Rock: Whiskey Folk Ramblers
Hard Rock: Dead Vinyl
Texas Music: Vandoliers
Live Band: Holy Moly
Heavy Metal: Warbeast
C&W: Holy Moly
Avant Garde/Experimental: Squanto
Electronic: Squanto
Pop: Son of Stan
Punk: Bitch Bricks
Blues/Soul: Matt Tedder
R&B/Rap: Immortal Soldierz
Jazz: Rage Out Arkestra
Acoustic/Folk/Singer-Songwriter: Taylor Craig Mills
Semi-Local Band: Oil Boom
Cover/Tribute: Big Mike Richardson
Vocalist Performance: Matt Tedder
Guitarist Performance: Matt Tedder
Drummer Performance: Matt Mabe
Bassist Performance: Taylor Craig Mills
Other Performance: Rebekah Elizabeth
Talent Buyer: Lee Allen
Venue: Lola’s Saloon
Producer: Bart Rose
Song of the Year: “Wifi Pets,” Henry the Archer
Rock Song of the Year: “Wasteland,” Dead Vinyl
Rock Album of the Year: “Where we Belong,” Un Chien
Album of the Year: “This is Relevant,” Animal Spirit
EP of the Year: “Naked,” Mean Motor Scooter
Artist of the Year: Mean Motor Scooter
Hall of Fame: Greg Jackson, James Hinkle, Burning Hotels