“Where my brew at / Where my dudes at / Where my chicks at,” J/O/E raps on his recent EP Craft Brew. The Fort Worth native has gone where few, if any, hip-hop artists have delved, performing at local breweries like Panther Island and Noble Rey Brewing Company. He’s a natural fit.

“Three years ago, I was drinking beer but wasn’t familiar with craft beer,” he said. “My friend was like, ‘Yo, we’re going to hit a brewery.’ The first one was Rahr. It was a Saturday, so we did Martin House too.”

From then on, J/O/E visited local breweries “religiously,” even volunteering at taproom tours. His music already had beer references, so the incorporation of lyrics like “shotgunning” and “craft brews” came easily. His first professional brewery gig came in 2015 with the help of Kristi Wilson, who worked at Panther Island Brewing Company at the time.

“Kristi Wilson was a good buddy of mine,” he recalled.

The event, Turnup, was Fort Worth’s first craft beer-themed hip-hop show and featured several local rappers. There have been three of the popular shows to date.

Another friendship, this time with Rahr creative director Jeff Wood, further entrenched J/O/E in the local craft brew scene. Rahr was a few months from launching Dadgum IPA, the brewery’s much-anticipated replacement for Stormcloud IPA. Wood featured J/O/E in several promotional photos.

Wood “kept mentioning the Dadgum project,” J/O/E recalled. “He knew I was a hip-hop artist and loved craft beer. We [reach] unique audiences.”

When the Fort Worth wordsmith isn’t performing or recording, he’s visiting local breweries. His favorite beers at the moment are Dadgum IPA and Cellarman’s Reserve IPA. And he’s always looking for his next craft beer fix.

“The audiences at breweries are super friendly,” he said. “I’d like to see other music artists in general get into this. Maybe we can all team up and put something together.”

