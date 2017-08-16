Wednesday 16 – Theater director Yaël Farber wanted to reclaim Salomé from Oscar Wilde and Richard Strauss, so she gave it a feminist revision with ancient Hebrew and Arabic texts, and the result has received wildly mixed reviews. You can judge its success for yourself when National Theatre Live broadcasts the performance at 2pm & 7pm today and 1pm Sat at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $12-20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 17 – The school year is about to begin, so the improv troupe Curtis Needs a Ride wants to send teachers back to work with a laugh. Tonight, they put on the Teacher Comedy Show, a night of comedy celebrating teachers and the work they do, with the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. The show is at 7:30pm at Ridglea Room, 3309 Winthrop Av, FW. Tickets are $10.

Friday 18 – Most of us spend our adult lives either by ourselves or with one other person, but then we get old and move into a nursing home and have to deal with a bunch of people again. David Lindsay-Abaire’s Ripcord is about two women in an English assisted-living facility whose harmless wager escalates into a ferocious battle of wills. Circle Theatre’s production runs Thu thru Sep 16 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Saturday 19 – Kingsnakes are immune to the venom of other snakes and will in fact eat other snakes, including the poisonous ones. You can discover this and many other fascinating facts at Repticon Dallas, a convention for owners of reptile and amphibian pets that will feature supplies, cages, and cricket vendors to keep your pet lizard or frog well-fed. The convention is today thru Sun at Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S Main St, Grapevine. Tickets are $5-10. Call 863-268-4273.

Sunday 20 – As a photography professor at UTA for more than 30 years, Kenda North has had an incalculable effect on the art scene in North Texas and the careers of her students. Arlington Museum of Art celebrates her legacy with Seeing Is a Nervous Habit, a retrospective of both her work and her students over the years. The exhibit runs Sat thru Oct 8 at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Admission is free. Call 817-275-4600.

Monday 21 – Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 failed anti-fascist satire Starship Troopers still has a cult following, which is probably why actors Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer have come back to provide voices for their characters in the animated sequel Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars. The film screens at 7:30pm and 10pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 22 – Amphibian Stage Productions’ comedy series last year was successful enough that the venue is bringing it back. The 2017 Phib Comedy Series starts today with Emily Heller, a former debate geek who also acts on TBS’ Ground Floor. She takes the stage today thru Aug 26 at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $14-25. Call 817-923-3012.