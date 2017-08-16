Remember when yarnbombing was just a bless-your-heart form of protest with Texas roots? Thought to be pioneered in Houston, this cozy style of vandalism has covered the globe over the last five years. This quasi-land art usually occurs in urban landscapes, but flocks of hipsters residing in quirky suburbs have latch-hooked onto the trend. Trees and electrical posts are favorite victims.

More recently, yarnbombing has been movin’ on up in the world of higher art forms. In the posher parts of towns, curators and businesses are commissioning projects by the talented few who can handle large-scale installations. On Aug. 19th, The Foundry District will follow suit with Live Yarnbombing at The Foundry District with London Kaye. The event is billed as an experiential evening for families or a fun party for those who are knitty by nature.

Kaye is a Brooklyn-based artist gaining an international reputation as one of the most gifted crochetiers in the indxustry. She’ll be crocheting a 20-foot installation piece for the district, home to several other public art exhibitions, while observers enjoy sweet treats, food-truck dinners, and drinks from a full-service cash bar. The soundscape for the evening will be provided by a local favorite, DJ Ronnie Heart.

As the sun goes down, the party moves indoors for the grand opening of Art Room’s Textile Artisan Pop-Up. Partygoers can continue to shimmy, to shake their glasses, or shop for pieces made by North Texas’ fiber artists.